Arkansas State

KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Snowy scenes from across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP: Curtis Priest made a trophy catch recently...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Thousands without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
THV11

Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close

ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Snow is coming to Arkansas, but exactly how much will the state get?. Get ready for a powerful winter storm to strike Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Tuesday, bringing a widespread cold rain, quickly changing over to a wintry mix and then to heavy snow to the west and north.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 24

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jeffrey Cummings, 205 Sherwood Drive, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 20. Ouachita. Orlando Conway Jr., 1033 Leonard St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Don’t put away those coats and umbrellas yet

Mississippi will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

