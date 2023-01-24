ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When You Travel, Put A Shoe In The Hotel Room Safe!

This is a great life hack that's so simple and brilliant: put one of your shoes in the hotel room safe when you travel!. This comes from The Daily Mirror's Travel section, where a flight attendant Esther from the Dutch airline KLM said that it's an easy way to not be forgetful. She said that you should put your valuables in the shoe, like your passport or license or credit cards, and when you're packing your suitcase to leave, you'll remember where your missing shoe is. See! Simple and smart!
OnePlus 11 official teaser videos show off upcoming flagship ahead of launch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus started out as a brand offering “flagship-killer” smartphones — devices with the crème de la crème specifications and the price tag of a mid-ranger. These days, the company still makes some of the best Android phones with their own unique identity, albeit with less aggressive pricing. We’re expecting nothing less from the OnePlus 11, as the Chinese brand is now treating us to a couple of teaser videos showcasing the upcoming device.
How to Use Photo Mode in Forspoken: Photo Mode Guide

Capture Frey and the world of Athia in all their glory with Forspoken's photo mode. Photo Mode in Forspoken allows you to take custom screenshots, which can be a real treat with the game's breathtaking environments and effects. It's not the most detailed one out there, but with patience and skill, you can do a lot with what's here. Let's go over how to use Photo Mode effectively.

