CBS Sports
Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 25 best bets from proven model
The Orlando Magic (18-29) host the Indiana Pacers (24-25) in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. This is the third matchup on the season, with Indiana taking the first two games. On Nov. 21, the Pacers outlasted the Magic 123-102, and Indiana leads the all-time series 70-51. Tyrese Haliburton (knee, ankle) is out for the Pacers, while Andrew Nembhard (illness) and Aaron Nesmith (wrist) are questionable.
NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Thunder prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/25/2023
The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Wednesday night matchup at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Thunder prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta’s up-and-down...
How to Bet Over/Under, Props: Hornets Visit Suns for Tuesday Clash
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening. Here's how betting experts from across the web see the game unfolding.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dealing with right ankle sprain, questionable for Friday
Myles Turner was reaching for his lower right leg with under one minute to go in the Indiana Pacers battle with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He was clearly in pain and had a slight limp after being fouled. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sent Oshae Brissett to the scorers table to check in for the big man, but Turner was at the free throw line still.
Chicago Bulls earn huge win over the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center
After beating the Detroit Pistons 126-108 in Paris, France, the Chicago Bulls returned to the states and earned a 110-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, January 23, at the UC. Bulls forward Patrick Williams had one of his best games of the season. Williams scored 18 points and...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1
The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley help Cleveland Cavaliers shoot down Houston Rockets
HOUSTON — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds...
MLive.com
Bulls vs. Pacers NBA predictions & picks with PointsBet promo RFPICKS14
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 when you register for a new customer account and get a bonus worth up to $2,000. Your...
CBS Sports
Nikola Jokic sitting out vs. Bucks and Giannis is latest example of why NBA should shorten the schedule
During a full slate of NBA games Wednesday night, there was only one matchup that had the potential to feature two players who have both won back-to-back MVPs. It was neither of the nationally televised games, though both of those matchups had their own built-in storylines as part of the league's "Rivals Week." It was the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the two players who have combined to win the last four MVP awards were set to face off. But with the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn't play, neither did Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 107-99 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dennis Houston: Sticks with Dallas
Dallas signed Houston to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Houston signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois and made Dallas' initial 53-man roster. He caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Week 1 but failed to secure his lone target in Week 2 and was waived ahead of Michael Gallup's (ankle) season debut. After clearing waivers, Houston latched on with the Cowboy's practice squad and spent the remainder of the campaign there. With his new deal, Houston will be able to stick around the organization and build off his solid rookie campaign.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Louis Head: Signs minors deal with Phillies
Head signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early January and will join the team's major-league camp. Head recorded a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings as a 31-year-old rookie in 2021, but he stumbled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 frames last year, splitting his time between Miami and Baltimore. If he shows hints of his 2021 form this spring, it's possible he earns a low-leverage bullpen role to start the year.
