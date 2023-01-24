ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Pacers vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 25 best bets from proven model

The Orlando Magic (18-29) host the Indiana Pacers (24-25) in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. This is the third matchup on the season, with Indiana taking the first two games. On Nov. 21, the Pacers outlasted the Magic 123-102, and Indiana leads the all-time series 70-51. Tyrese Haliburton (knee, ankle) is out for the Pacers, while Andrew Nembhard (illness) and Aaron Nesmith (wrist) are questionable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dealing with right ankle sprain, questionable for Friday

Myles Turner was reaching for his lower right leg with under one minute to go in the Indiana Pacers battle with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He was clearly in pain and had a slight limp after being fouled. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sent Oshae Brissett to the scorers table to check in for the big man, but Turner was at the free throw line still.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1

The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
AUSTIN, TX
MLive.com

Bulls vs. Pacers NBA predictions & picks with PointsBet promo RFPICKS14

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 when you register for a new customer account and get a bonus worth up to $2,000. Your...
CBS Sports

Nikola Jokic sitting out vs. Bucks and Giannis is latest example of why NBA should shorten the schedule

During a full slate of NBA games Wednesday night, there was only one matchup that had the potential to feature two players who have both won back-to-back MVPs. It was neither of the nationally televised games, though both of those matchups had their own built-in storylines as part of the league's "Rivals Week." It was the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the two players who have combined to win the last four MVP awards were set to face off. But with the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn't play, neither did Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 107-99 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return

Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dennis Houston: Sticks with Dallas

Dallas signed Houston to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Houston signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois and made Dallas' initial 53-man roster. He caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Week 1 but failed to secure his lone target in Week 2 and was waived ahead of Michael Gallup's (ankle) season debut. After clearing waivers, Houston latched on with the Cowboy's practice squad and spent the remainder of the campaign there. With his new deal, Houston will be able to stick around the organization and build off his solid rookie campaign.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal

Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Louis Head: Signs minors deal with Phillies

Head signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early January and will join the team's major-league camp. Head recorded a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings as a 31-year-old rookie in 2021, but he stumbled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 frames last year, splitting his time between Miami and Baltimore. If he shows hints of his 2021 form this spring, it's possible he earns a low-leverage bullpen role to start the year.
