stpetecatalyst.com
Local early-stage tech companies have a new resource
In light of its welcoming culture and supportive innovation ecosystem, Michelle Waite believes Tampa Bay can become a “tech capital with a heart and soul” with some additional resources. She hopes to play an integral part in that process through her recently launched startup, GrowthMVP. Waite explained the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Embarc named a top incubator in world rankings
January 25, 2023 - Tampa-based Embarc Collective was named a global Top Challenger by UBI Global in its Innovation For Business Incubators and Accelerators World Rankings for 2021-2022. Embarc Collective serves 125 tech and tech startups across the state. "Achievement of Top Challenger status signifies that Embarc Collective has demonstrated outstanding impact and performance relative to other business incubators and accelerators. As a Top Challenger, Embarc Collective outperforms its global peers by demonstrating exceptional value for client startups, value for the local innovation ecosystem, and overall attractiveness as an organization," CEO Lakshmi Shenoy said.
stpetecatalyst.com
Jonathan Jurgensmeyer
Bayforce is a premier cloud services and enterprise technology consulting and staffing firm focused on SAP, AWS, Cyber Security and Salesforce project and staffing solutions. Since 1996, Bayforce has been dedicated to ensuring their clients’ projects are delivered on-time and on-budget, helping them find the best talent, and maximizing their enterprise technology investments. Bayforce services clients across North America in every industry ranging in size from the Midmarket to the Fortune 100 with the very best U.S.-based talent and an unparalleled level of quality and attention. Being a boutique firm with offices in Chicago, IL and Tampa, FL has allowed Bayforce to adapt to their customers ever-changing needs and provide a level of care and quality of service that simply cannot be matched.
stpetecatalyst.com
TGH, Tampa Bay EDC partner on medical district
January 25, 2023 - Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council are partnering to expand and enhance Tampa’s Medical and Research District, which houses clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by TGH and the University of South Florida's medical school. Per the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the Tampa Bay EDC will support TGH with a land use survey, talent attraction, research and life science business recruitment, workforce housing project identification and marketing services over the next five years. The Tampa Bay EDC will also hire a new director of healthcare and life sciences to serve as project manager in the partnership with TGH, according to the joint Wednesday announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete ranked No.1 Florida city for work-life balance
January 25, 2023 - The City of St. Petersburg is ranked among the top best cities for the best work-life balance and mental health, according to a new study from Coworking Cafe. St. Pete earned the highest-ranking of the six Floridian entries on the top 100 list, claiming the 18th spot. Coworking Cafe evaluated 100 cities with at least 200,000 residents for the study and scored the cities based on residents' income, its affordability, remote working prevalence, commute times, green space and more.
stpetecatalyst.com
Amber Bertke
In a diverse city known for its rich culture and beautiful beaches, Tampa General Hospital offers yet another incentive – world-class health care. Tampa General is a private not-for-profit hospital and one of the most comprehensive medical facilities in West Central Florida serving a dozen counties with a population in excess of 4 million. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General is licensed for 1,040 beds, and with over 8,000 employees, is one of the region’s largest employers.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg College hosts fast pitch event
January 26, 2023 - Black Dog Venture Partners and St. Petersburg College have partnered to host the St. Petersburg VC Fast Pitch event Thursday, Feb. 2. The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at SPC’s Gibbs Campus, located at 6605 5th Ave. N. In addition to local entrepreneurs, students will also have a chance to deliver pitches to investors. For more information, visit the website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
stpetecatalyst.com
Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete
The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
stpetecatalyst.com
USFSP student illustrates children’s book for NASA
Like many children in Central Florida, Andrea Coloma grew up fascinated with space and dreamed of working for NASA; unlike most teenagers, she has already achieved that goal. Coloma, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, recently finished illustrating an educational children’s book for NASA’s Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) program. The achievement resulted from her fifth and final internship with the organization.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
stpetecatalyst.com
Your weekend arts forecast: Pirates, etc. in Tampa
It’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest time again – No. 119, for those keeping count – across the bay. Never mind that its namesake (a pirate called Jose Gaspar) never existed, or that there’s no historical record of boatloads of scurvy buccaneers (no, not the football-playing kind) “invading” the City of Tampa.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County Government holds career fair
January 25, 2023 - Human resources teams and hiring managers from several Pinellas County Government departments are hosting a career fair Friday, Jan. 27. The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Florida Botanical Gardens, located at 12520 Ulmerton Road. For detailed information, visit the website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Chamber community looks ahead to new goals
Hundreds gathered inside The Center for Health Equity as the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce recognized its members and goals for the new year. Chamber CEO and President Chris Steinocher kicked off the 124th annual meeting Wednesday morning, which included speakers such as St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, executives from The Greenhouse, directors from Deuces Live, the Innovation District and Skyway Marina District and many more.
stpetecatalyst.com
SunRunner may add stop near St. Pete Pier
Residents may be able to hitch a ride on the SunRunner to connect to the St. Pete Pier District. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s SunRunner, the region’s first bus rapid transit line, potentially could add a stop along its route that’s near the Pier as the overall project came in at 12.3% under budget, meaning PSTA has $5.3 million remaining in federal funds that it must spend.
stpetecatalyst.com
School district launches student leadership summits
Pinellas County Schools (PCS) Superintendent Kevin Hendrick realizes there is much to learn from listening to students; he also understands they are the next generation of local leaders. PCS launched its first-ever Student Leadership Summit at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg this week. Over 300 4th and 5th...
stpetecatalyst.com
PCS reveals name of new YMCA school
January 26, 2023 - The new middle school and YMCA under construction near 62nd Avenue NE and Perishing Street NE now has a name - Mangrove Bay Middle School and the Speer YMCA. The Pinellas County School Board unanimously approved the new name during Tuesday’s school board meeting after receiving roughly 150 suggestions submitted by the public, according to an announcement. The new middle school at the 19-acre site will be a health and wellness leadership magnet school for 600 students.
stpetecatalyst.com
Ferry officials offer free mid-week tickets
January 24, 2023 - A new Cross Bay Ferry promotion allows customers to receive up to three free tickets with the purchase of three full-price tickets on Wednesdays and Thursdays through February, excluding dates of Tampa Bay Lightning home games. In addition to the buy-one-get-one offer, kids 12 and under can also ride free with an adult on those days. For more information, visit the website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
SPC creates ‘Simulation City’ for law enforcement
Whether it’s an active shooter or a home invasion, law enforcement officers will soon be able to physically practice preparing for those situations in a new simulated environment at St. Petersburg College. SPC currently has a Public Safety Training Center on its Allstate Campus, where thousands of officers, firefighters...
