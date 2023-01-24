Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
vegnews.com
Vegan Food Near Me: 16 Must-Try Spots in Orange County
Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretension to be worthy of its own reality show.
Kith Opens New Flagship Store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles
Kith is opening another flagship store in Los Angeles. The sneaker and apparel company’s new location, which officially opens next week on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, was described by the brand and its creative director Ronnie Fieg as a labor of love. Kith posted a gilded image of the layout of their LA establishment on their Instagram today, a snippet of the caption, most likely written by Fieg, reading, “The team and I have been working tirelessly for over a year to bring our second home in Los Angeles to life. Designing spaces has become one of my great passions, and...
matadornetwork.com
Essential Los Angeles Restaurants for an Elegant Night Out on the Town
Going out to eat in Los Angeles is a lot of things: It’s a fashion show, an interior design workshop, a colorful, creative art exhibit. Los Angeles restaurants (many of which have a Michelin star) epitomize elegance and style, and the kitchens and chefs have crafted food to match. Diners can expect locally grown, fresh California produce, handmade pasta, and juicy cuts of meat. Plating is just as important as the food itself in Los Angeles; the city’s mantra might as well be looks just as good as we taste. Your approach to eating in Los Angeles restaurants should be to indulge in decadence. Here are seven Los Angeles restaurants where you should book your next dinner reservation.
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
Eater
This Former Pasadena Brunch Spot Is at the Bleeding Edge of Cantonese Cooking in LA
Peter Lai, the acclaimed chef at Embassy Kitchen in San Gabriel, quietly took over the stoves at Colette in Pasadena in late November 2022. Colette, which was previously a new American restaurant best known for its daytime menu that included avocado toast and eggs benedict, is now serving some of the most innovative and intricate Cantonese-influenced cooking in Los Angeles. Drawing from decades of culinary experience, Lai’s menu brings together traditional hits from Hong Kong, along with remixed American Chinese fare and pan-Asian flavors. “I wanted to take dishes I was already known for and improve on them and even slightly change them for a newer audience,” says Lai. “I wanted to be more creative, not too traditional.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine
This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
Hawaiian-Korean cafe lands atop Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat
Yelp revealed its 10th annual Top 100 places to eat in the U.S., with a Los Angeles, California-based Hawaiian-Korean cafe, Broken Mouth, in the No. 1 spot.
theregistrysocal.com
Thrive Living Plans 800-Unit Mixed-Use Development in Los Angeles’ Baldwin Village Neighborhood
A recent permitting application submitted to the City of Los Angeles points to the potential for new apartments along Wilshire Boulevard in the city’s Baldwin Village neighborhood. The application, which was submitted by Thrive Living, would allow for the construction of an 800-unit mixed-use development. Located at 5035 W....
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
foxla.com
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume
LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches
A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
Santa Monica Mirror
New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park
Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
'Game of Thrones' actress and Marilyn Manson settle lawsuit in L.A.
A lawsuit in which Marilyn Manson was sued in federal court by “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and battery in what she described as a series of violent encounters has been settled, according to court papers.
