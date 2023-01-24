ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vegnews.com

Vegan Food Near Me: 16 Must-Try Spots in Orange County

Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretension to be worthy of its own reality show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Footwear News

Kith Opens New Flagship Store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles

Kith is opening another flagship store in Los Angeles. The sneaker and apparel company’s new location, which officially opens next week on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, was described by the brand and its creative director Ronnie Fieg as a labor of love. Kith posted a gilded image of the layout of their LA establishment on their Instagram today, a snippet of the caption, most likely written by Fieg, reading, “The team and I have been working tirelessly for over a year to bring our second home in Los Angeles to life. Designing spaces has become one of my great passions, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

Essential Los Angeles Restaurants for an Elegant Night Out on the Town

Going out to eat in Los Angeles is a lot of things: It’s a fashion show, an interior design workshop, a colorful, creative art exhibit. Los Angeles restaurants (many of which have a Michelin star) epitomize elegance and style, and the kitchens and chefs have crafted food to match. Diners can expect locally grown, fresh California produce, handmade pasta, and juicy cuts of meat. Plating is just as important as the food itself in Los Angeles; the city’s mantra might as well be looks just as good as we taste. Your approach to eating in Los Angeles restaurants should be to indulge in decadence. Here are seven Los Angeles restaurants where you should book your next dinner reservation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Former Pasadena Brunch Spot Is at the Bleeding Edge of Cantonese Cooking in LA

Peter Lai, the acclaimed chef at Embassy Kitchen in San Gabriel, quietly took over the stoves at Colette in Pasadena in late November 2022. Colette, which was previously a new American restaurant best known for its daytime menu that included avocado toast and eggs benedict, is now serving some of the most innovative and intricate Cantonese-influenced cooking in Los Angeles. Drawing from decades of culinary experience, Lai’s menu brings together traditional hits from Hong Kong, along with remixed American Chinese fare and pan-Asian flavors. “I wanted to take dishes I was already known for and improve on them and even slightly change them for a newer audience,” says Lai. “I wanted to be more creative, not too traditional.”
PASADENA, CA
tourcounsel.com

FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine

This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches

A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park

Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
SANTA MONICA, CA

