Lenawee County, MI

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man killed in crash after losing control on I-69 in southwest Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man died after losing control while getting onto I-69 in southwest Michigan early Wednesday. Michigan State Police said the 43-year-old got onto the southbound side of the freeway south of M-60 in Calhoun County and lost control around 4:45 a.m. He hit the guard rail then spun out in front of a semi-truck.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged

Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Wednesday noon time crash in Montgomery injures Hillsdale man

MONTGOMERY, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured on Wednesday when a traffic crash took place in Montgomery. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at about noon on McCallum Street near Moonlot Street. They say 80-year-old Robert Jerry May was traveling east on McCollum when...
MONTGOMERY, MI
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
WILX-TV

2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case. According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman

Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
SALINE, MI
13abc.com

TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI

