wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years later: 2 Ohio brothers arrested in connection with brutal 1997 Michigan murder
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two brothers from Ohio have been arrested in connection with a brutal murder that happened in Lenawee County in the late ‘90s. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man killed in crash after losing control on I-69 in southwest Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man died after losing control while getting onto I-69 in southwest Michigan early Wednesday. Michigan State Police said the 43-year-old got onto the southbound side of the freeway south of M-60 in Calhoun County and lost control around 4:45 a.m. He hit the guard rail then spun out in front of a semi-truck.
Detroit News
25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged
Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
Wednesday noon time crash in Montgomery injures Hillsdale man
MONTGOMERY, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured on Wednesday when a traffic crash took place in Montgomery. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at about noon on McCallum Street near Moonlot Street. They say 80-year-old Robert Jerry May was traveling east on McCollum when...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
WILX-TV
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case. According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman
Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
13abc.com
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
VIDEO: OSHP trooper saves cat from Ohio highway
With the cruiser on the side of the roadway, Thomas got out and approached the cat. Body cam video shows the cat scurrying away from Thomas and hiding inside the cruiser's wheel well.
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Butler Co. man
BUTLER COUNTY — A DNA comparison has confirmed the fourth body found in Mexico belongs to a Butler Co. man, José Gutiérrez, missing since December, according to news partners at WCPO. On Jan. 20, Mexican authorities identified three out of four bodies discovered as Gutiérrez fiancee, Daniela...
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
