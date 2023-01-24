Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.

SALINE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO