Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Jan. 16-22 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email davidball33@gmail.com

—

Baker girls basketball

Baker (13-1) put up a season-high 72 points in a win at Ontario on Friday after notching a 48-38 win at Vale on Tuesday night.

Barlow boys basketball

Barlow (11-4) blew out Sandy 82-47 on Tuesday in a clash atop the Mt. Hood Conference and followed with a 68-61 win over Nelson on Friday night.

Bend boys basketball

Bend (8-6) emerged atop the Intermountain Conference after surviving 37-36 at rival Redmond on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the Lava Bears got past Summit 62-58.

Benson girls basketball

Benson (7-7) put up a whopping 120 points in a victory over Roosevelt. Final score: Techsters 120, Roughriders 15. Benson also defeated Wells 76-38, improving to 5-0 in the Portland Interscholastic League.

Central girls basketball

In one of the best games of the week, Central (7-7) outlasted Crescent Valley 62-59 in double overtime. Three days later, the team beat McKay 56-25.

Jesuit girls basketball

Jesuit (12-2) notched a 67-39 win over Jefferson in the MLK Classic on Monday before returning to Metro League play Thursday for a 56-20 home win over Southridge.

La Salle Prep girls basketball

La Salle Prep (12-4) moved to the top of the Northwest Oregon Conference with wins over fellow contenders Canby (47-37 on Tuesday) and Wilsonville (34-20 on Friday).

Lincoln boys basketball

Lincoln (12-3) earned a 71-60 win over Mt. Hood Conference-leading Barlow in Monday’s MLK Showcase game, then returned to PIL action for an 82-61 win at Jefferson on Wednesday.

Marshfield girls basketball

Marshfield (12-4) recorded a 51-40 win over Junction City on Tuesday, followed by a 56-43 win at Cottage Grove on Friday to extend its win streak to seven games.

Mazama girls basketball

Mazama (6-8) improved to 2-0 in Skyline Conference play with a 48-43 win over rival Henley. Ella Baley had a game-high 20 points.

Mountainside wrestling

Mountainside totaled 316.5 points to win the 10-team Tigard Invitational. The Mavericks crowned four weight-class champions and had three runner-up finishers.

Seaside boys basketball

Seaside (12-2) moved alone to the top of the Cowapa League with a convincing 50-27 home win over Astoria on Friday. The Seagulls blew past Tillamook 76-34 on Wednesday.

Silverton girls basketball

Silverton (10-3) moved to the top of the Mid-Willamette Conference after knocking off fellow contenders Corvallis (55-32 on Monday) and Crescent Valley (35-31 on Thursday).

Summit girls basketball

Summit (10-3) stayed perfect in the Intermountain Conference with wins over area rivals Bend (44-38 on Monday) and Caldera (51-29 on Thursday).

Sunset girls basketball

Sunset (9-5) came from behind to notch two one-point Metro League road wins — 43-42 at Mountainside and 30-29 in overtime at Westview.

Tualatin girls basketball

Tualatin (14-1) stifled defending Three Rivers champion Lakeridge 47-10 on Tuesday, holding the Pacers to four made baskets and forcing 24 turnovers. Tabi Searle and Olivia Poulivaati led the Timberwolves with 11 points apiece. It marks the lowest point total allowed by Tualatin this season and the fifth time the team has held an opponent under 20.

West Linn boys basketball

West Linn (14-1) rallied from a four-point first-half deficit to defeat Mountainside 68-49 in a clash of top-five teams Thursday night. Sam Leavitt led the Lions with 18 points, and Jackson Shelstad and Adrian Mosley had 17 apiece.

West Linn wrestling

West Linn won all five of its duals at Saturday’s Centennial tournament, highlighted by a 44-33 decision over the host Eagles.

West Salem boys basketball

West Salem (9-6) remained unbeaten in the Central Valley Conference with a 57-51 home win over Sprague on Monday, followed by a 74-62 win at McNary on Thursday. The Titans are riding a seven-game win streak and have not lost to a team inside the state since before Christmas.

Wilsonville boys basketball

Wilsonville (14-2) remained perfect in the Northwest Oregon Conference with a 59-40 home win over fellow contender La Salle Prep on Friday. Earlier in the week, the Wildcats dispatched Hillsboro 69-27.