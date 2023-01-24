Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Ocean Prime Offers a Prime ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Man wounded in shootout with Dallas police dies, was wanted on capital murder warrant
A man shot by Dallas police Wednesday has died. He was wounded in a shootout with Dallas police who pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. The man was wanted for capital murder in another city
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
fox4news.com
Police identify gunman killed in shootout with Dallas officers
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the gunman killed in Wednesday's shootout with police, along with the condition of the officer who was wounded. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff. Officers were trying to serve a capital...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police release officer-involved shooting video
Fort Worth police released surveillance and body camera video footage of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 21, 2023. Police say the suspect was threatening his sister with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
fox4news.com
Woman, toddler injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, 3 suspects in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas - 3 suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth sent a 20-year-old woman and a toddler to the hospital. Fort Worth police say at around 12:30 p.m. the female was holding the toddler in her arms outside a home on Strong Avenue, when an unknown vehicle pulled up and began to shoot at the residence.
fox4news.com
'I'll shoot you, bro': Video shows Fort Worth police officer shooting suspect who allegedly pointed gun at him
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released security and body camera video of a police officer shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him this weekend. On Saturday afternoon a call came into police from a woman who said her brother was threatening her with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
fox4news.com
Police found blood in home of man accused of killing Oak Cliff 16-year-old, affidavit says
DALLAS - An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 revealed new information about the killing of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez from Oak Cliff and Arturo Flores, her 22-year-old boyfriend, who police believe killed her. Rodriguez's body was found in a creek off Brookhaven Drive on Jan. 16 with multiple gunshot wounds....
fox4news.com
Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park
DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
fox4news.com
Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Officer Hurt in Shootout With Capital Murder Suspect Near Kessler Park: Police
COMING UP: Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia will address the media Friday at 1 p.m. in regard to the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Bahama Drive. Bodyworn camera footage will also be shown during the press conference. Dallas police shot and killed an 18-year-old capital murder suspect in a...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
fox4news.com
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Dallas police officer, murder suspect injured in apartment complex shootout
Dallas police give an update on the shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive. The police officer was shot in the foot, the suspect is in critical condition.
wbap.com
Dallas Officer Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
fox13memphis.com
Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas
GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that the men are brothers.
fox4news.com
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Fort Worth officer pushes man to the ground
Officer Jose Salazar was working off-duty security at a bar in Fort Worth at the time of the incident. He was later fired after an investigation by FWPD determined he was untruthful in his reporting of the incident.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after investigation into excessive use of force
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer was fired after an investigation into his use of force while working an off-duty security job last year. Jose Salazar, a 15-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was working security at the bar on July 22, 2022. Surveillance video...
Prosper ISD school board president arrested in Dallas, charged with indecency with a child
Prosper school board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child late Wednesday afternoon. The district sent a letter home to parents saying to the best of their knowledge it did not involve any Prosper ISD students.
