ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Police identify gunman killed in shootout with Dallas officers

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the gunman killed in Wednesday's shootout with police, along with the condition of the officer who was wounded. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff. Officers were trying to serve a capital...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
fox13memphis.com

Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas

GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that the men are brothers.
GARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy