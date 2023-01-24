FORT WORTH, Texas - 3 suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth sent a 20-year-old woman and a toddler to the hospital. Fort Worth police say at around 12:30 p.m. the female was holding the toddler in her arms outside a home on Strong Avenue, when an unknown vehicle pulled up and began to shoot at the residence.

