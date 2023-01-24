Read full article on original website
Morgan Messenger
Brian Eugene Mellott, Sr.
Brian Eugene Mellott, Sr. Brian Eugene Mellott, Sr., age 58, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center. Born February 5, 1964 in McConnellsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Eugene Webster and Shirley Marie Guessford Mellott. He was a graduate of...
Morgan Messenger
John Wayne Hovermale
John Wayne Hovermale, age 58, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side and while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born October 30, 1964 in Berkeley Springs, he was son of the late Robert “Bobby”...
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” update: Lee Majors is coming to town
Jack McWilliams, studio head of Attic Light Productions, the company overseeing the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” didn’t want to talk about money or cameras or actors right away. He wanted to talk about the people of Gettysburg and just how grateful he is. “I love the...
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
theriver953.com
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
local21news.com
Vehicle fire leads to lane restriction on I-81 in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | 511PA reports that the incident is now cleared on I-81. However, there are residual delays. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire that has caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound. The restriction is between Exit 3: US...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs wins Regional Academic Showdown
Two teams have advanced out of the second regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown. Berkeley Springs High School Team 1, Morgan County, earned first place; Spring Mills High School Team 1, Berkeley County, earned second place on Saturday, January 21 during the com. petition at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West...
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
fredericklantern.com
Frederick Admin Passes Away
On January 13, Frederick High Assistant Principal Doug Jackson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 54. As the longest-serving administrator at Frederick High, Mr. Jackson inspired countless young minds over the years, and his death has left our entire community in mourning. Dr. Russell Fox, the principal...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County's IceFest will be icier than ever and events will evolve in 2023
IceFest is on track to be bigger, better and icier than ever in Franklin County in 2023. Thousands of people are expected to slide into downtown Chambersburg Thursday through Sunday for the biggest winter festival in Pennsylvania. Popular activities and events will be back in pre-pandemic form. After being canceled...
Metro News
Berkeley County fire claims 2 lives
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a double fatal fire that happened in Berkeley County earlier this week. According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a woman and juvenile boy were killed in the blaze that happened early Monday morning at a residence on Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Frederick residents request affordable housing, more senior services, school funding
At the third budget town hall held at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Monday night, people expressed they wanted to expand senior services including increased funding for the senior services division. They also want more education for the senior population.
theriver953.com
Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor
Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
wfmd.com
Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman
The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
Snow came to Western Maryland. For the rest of the DMV? Not so much.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been a long time since the DMV has seen snow. In fact, most parts of the region haven’t had any measurable amounts of snow this entire winter season, according to the DC News Now weather team. Amid a wintry mix on Wednesday, Hagerstown was in its own winter […]
