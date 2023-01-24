ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Morgan Messenger

Brian Eugene Mellott, Sr.

Brian Eugene Mellott, Sr. Brian Eugene Mellott, Sr., age 58, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center. Born February 5, 1964 in McConnellsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Eugene Webster and Shirley Marie Guessford Mellott. He was a graduate of...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Morgan Messenger

John Wayne Hovermale

John Wayne Hovermale, age 58, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side and while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born October 30, 1964 in Berkeley Springs, he was son of the late Robert “Bobby”...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
FOX 43

Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Snowfall in Western Maryland

DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
local21news.com

Vehicle fire leads to lane restriction on I-81 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | 511PA reports that the incident is now cleared on I-81. However, there are residual delays. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire that has caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound. The restriction is between Exit 3: US...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Morgan Messenger

Berkeley Springs wins Regional Academic Showdown

Two teams have advanced out of the second regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown. Berkeley Springs High School Team 1, Morgan County, earned first place; Spring Mills High School Team 1, Berkeley County, earned second place on Saturday, January 21 during the com. petition at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
PennLive.com

Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County

Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Two dead in Berkeley County house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
fredericklantern.com

Frederick Admin Passes Away

On January 13, Frederick High Assistant Principal Doug Jackson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 54. As the longest-serving administrator at Frederick High, Mr. Jackson inspired countless young minds over the years, and his death has left our entire community in mourning. Dr. Russell Fox, the principal...
FREDERICK, MD
Metro News

Berkeley County fire claims 2 lives

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a double fatal fire that happened in Berkeley County earlier this week. According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a woman and juvenile boy were killed in the blaze that happened early Monday morning at a residence on Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor

Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman

The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy