ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm

By Bill Shannon
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwO4o_0kPnSaVX00

(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place.

While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet could be a sheet of ice. Extra caution should be used when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

TIPS AND TRICKS: What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads

ROAD RESTRICTIONS:

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180
  • I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood
  • The entire length of I-99

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at Noon on Wednesday, January 25 in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border
  • I-81 from I-78 to the New York border
  • I-84, entire length
  • I-380, entire length
  • I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit
KEEP UP TO DATE: Latest WInter Weather Forecast

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
  • Motorcycles

Restrictions can also be found via the 511PA website where motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts.

511PA is also available as an app for iPhone and Android, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Be sure to keep up to date with this winter storm on-air and online with WTAJ.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 13

Ooga Booga
2d ago

Got to pay the bills. Companies are not going to say. Because of the snow. Electric and everything else is free for the month. 😂😆😂

Reply
6
Capt. Jak
2d ago

my job doesn't care , I'm expected to be at work on time ... whether it kills me or not .

Reply
12
Alexander Takacs
1d ago

Road restrictions what a joke when you learned how to drive you were taught to adjust for weather related conditions

Reply
5
Related
WTAJ

What to do if you encounter a snow plow on the roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — When winter weather hits, PennDOT and local municipalities are on the roads to make them as driveable as possible. But, what do you do when you encounter an operating plow truck? PennDOT advises that if you’re on the road and come across a working plow truck, then you should use extra […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Winter weather restrictions on Pennsylvania roads, drivers urged to exercise caution

Winter weather restrictions on Pennsylvania roads, drivers urged to exercise caution. Winter weather restrictions on Pennsylvania roads, …. Winter weather restrictions on Pennsylvania roads, drivers urged to exercise caution. Scranton Snow Flurries. Scranton Snow Flurries. Stroudsburg Snowfall. Plans for Route 611 | Eyewitness News. Plans for Route 611 | Eyewitness...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
ELMIRA, NY
Daily Voice

New Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snowfall, Cause Slippery Travel Conditions: Here's Latest

A brand-new storm will bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the region and cause slippery travel conditions. It's due to arrive during the day Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, unlike the first storm of this week, according to AccuWeather.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy