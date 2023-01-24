ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus' Sister Reacts To Liam Hemsworth Theories About 'Flowers'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus ' latest song "Flowers" has proved to be an instant hit since it dropped earlier this month. Even before it dropped, fans flooded social media with theories about how the song was likely about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth . Now, her older sister Brandi Cyrus is addressing those fan theories.

On the most recent episode of her podcast Your Favorite Thing with Wells Adams , Brandi shared her thoughts on the various fan theories. “It’s so entertaining. The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know, can’t say. Genius though.” She went on to show some love to Miley's dedicated fanbase.

"The fans, I love Miley fans so much, they go hard in the paint. The fans on TikTok just keep creating narrative after narrative and it is so funny. It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius, and it’s just too good. Every day I wake up to a new one," she said.

One of the latest fan theories claims that the lyrics to "Flowers" purposefully match up with Bruno Mars ' hit "When I Was Your Man" because Liam allegedly dedicated the song to her at their wedding. “The narratives are f---ing hilarious, but it’s so great,” she added. “It’s the best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok, and it’s everywhere."

While Brandi neither confirmed nor denied any of these theories, she did encourage Miley's fans to keep reading between the lines adding, "it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”

