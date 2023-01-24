FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money. Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...

FLORHAM PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO