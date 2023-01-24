Read full article on original website
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
N.J. attorney general to probe ES&S vote tabulation errors that caused some ’22 election results to be double counted
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced an investigation today into failures of Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), that led to the double counting of votes in the November 2022 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. ES&S, the largest U.S. manufacturer of...
Jersey City Man Punched, Choked Hoboken Police Officer, Report Says
HOBOKEN, NJ - A Jersey City man reportedly punched and choked a Hoboken police officer, and threatened to kill several others, in a Monday incident. According to Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka, members of the Hoboken Police Department responded to CVS on Washington Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. on a report of a male "acting in a disorderly manner." When police units arrived, the male, identified as Steven Youmans of Jersey City, 37, was stopped, but sent on his way with no complaints. Just 30 minutes later, at approximately, 3:50 a.m., Sgt. Donald Rosso reported observing Youmans in the vicinity of 4th and Hudson Streets...
Jersey City weighs payment options in potential settlement of union ‘double-time’ pay grievance
Jersey City may be ready to settle with city supervisors who are owed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency in New Jersey. A clause in the contract with the Jersey City Supervisor’s Association (JCSA), a 140-member supervisor union, says...
Florham Park Police Release Information on Recent Arrests
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money. Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...
Sires names running mates in West New York race, including incumbent, two school board members
Former Rep. Albio Sires announced his team of town commissioner candidates as he seeks to reclaim his old job as mayor of West New York, a post he held for eleven years before beginning a 16-year stint as a congressman in 2006. Incumbent Victor M. Barrera will seek re-election on...
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
Police: Man charged with punching, choking Hoboken cop; threatening to kill other officers
A man has been charged with punching and choking a Hoboken cop, as well as threatening to kill other officers and attempting to kick out the police car’s window after being arrested, authorities said. Steven Youmans, 37, of Jersey City, was charged with robbery, seven counts of terroristic threats...
Bergen County man charged with DWI in 5-vehicle crash on Route 3
A Bergen County driver was intoxicated when he caused a five-vehicle crash on Route 3 last year that left two people injured and a dump truck flipped on its side, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cyrus Crayton, 26, of Bogota, was charged Tuesday by the Secaucus Police Department Traffic...
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning
A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Deal soon expected to fix wind turbine that hasn’t spun in N.J. city since 2020
This spring, Bayonne’s dormant wind turbine may finally be on track to once again spin. Out of commission since March 2020 due to a faulty generator and other operational issues, an agreement with manufacturer Leitner-Poma of America is expected in about 90 days which would kickstart repairs of the 260-foot wind turbine, NJ Advance Media has learned.
Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
Service dog reunited with family after he was stolen from N.J. supermarket parking lot
A service dog named Fritz was reunited with his owners Tuesday after he was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Essex County, authorities said. The 12-year-old fox-terrier was inside a car taken from a Stop & Shop parking lot on Monday night, according to the Bloomfield Division of Public Safety.
Special school, fire district election results
Four times a year, New Jersey holds special school elections for voters to approve school construction referendums. The Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000 allows the state to pick up about 40% of the costs if voters approve the measure. Four municipalities held special school elections on Tuesday:
DEVELOPING — Police presence on Kearny Avenue this morning, shots were fired by SWAT
There is a police presence this morning at the lower end of Kearny Avenue where police and the county SWAT team were executing a search warrant. Kearny Police Chief George King says the suspect, when approached by police, brandished a weapon — and responding SWAT team members fired back at the suspect.
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
