Jersey City, NJ

hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. attorney general to probe ES&S vote tabulation errors that caused some ’22 election results to be double counted

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced an investigation today into failures of Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), that led to the double counting of votes in the November 2022 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. ES&S, the largest U.S. manufacturer of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Man Punched, Choked Hoboken Police Officer, Report Says

HOBOKEN, NJ - A Jersey City man reportedly punched and choked a Hoboken police officer, and threatened to kill several others, in a Monday incident. According to Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka, members of the Hoboken Police Department responded to CVS on Washington Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. on a report of a male "acting in a disorderly manner."  When police units arrived, the male, identified as Steven Youmans of Jersey City, 37, was stopped, but sent on his way with no complaints.  Just 30 minutes later, at approximately, 3:50 a.m., Sgt. Donald Rosso reported observing Youmans in the vicinity of 4th and Hudson Streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Florham Park Police Release Information on Recent Arrests

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money.  Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Special school, fire district election results

Four times a year, New Jersey holds special school elections for voters to approve school construction referendums. The Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000 allows the state to pick up about 40% of the costs if voters approve the measure. Four municipalities held special school elections on Tuesday:
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

