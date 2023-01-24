URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 436 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023... OHZ009-010-018>023-027>033-036>038-047-251745- /O.CON.KCLE.WW.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-230125T2000Z/ Erie-Lorain-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot- Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox- Including the cities of Sandusky, Huron, Lorain, Elyria, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Tiffin, Fostoria, Norwalk, Willard, Brunswick, Medina, Wadsworth, Akron, Kent, Aurora, Streetsboro, Ravenna, Warren, Niles, Upper Sandusky, Carey, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Marion, Mount Gilead, Cardington, Millersburg, Killbuck, and Mount Vernon 436 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ongoing snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow and sleet late this morning before transitioning to all rain by early this afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected this morning when snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour may be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO