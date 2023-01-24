ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk

What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg’s Mace Bearer Handles Most Precious of Metals

WILLIAMSBURG – Most of Erik Goldstein’s work is scholarly – giving lectures or writing about the precious antique metal artifacts and coins in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection as a member of the curatorial staff. But since becoming (interim) Curator of Metals last year, he is also now...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Peninsula Chamber Holds “Meet The Mayor” Event

NEWPORT NEWS—The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce invited members of the business community to meet Phillip Jones, the newly elected mayor of Newport News, on Tuesday, January 24. The event was held at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, which is located at 740 Town Center Dr. Prior...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Former Teacher Finds Second Calling As A Pet Photographer

YORK-Debbie Leanne Portraits was born out of a teacher’s hobby and began in 2009 in Hawaii. The business has been calling Yorktown home since 2018. Debbie Leanne Portraits, owned by Debbie Leanne Jones, specializes mainly in family pet portraits. “We help create the legacy our clients want to be...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

