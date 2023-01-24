Read full article on original website
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
MAKING A MARK: Group clothes community in change in honor of late friend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is the story of a team strengthened through tragedy. "There's nothing bigger than the team or greater than the team. Teamwork makes the dream work," said David Leader, who lost one of his best friends, Cordaro Simpkins, in 2011. "He would make sure his...
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Rivers Casino Portsmouth attracts visitors from near, far on opening day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ground may have only been broken at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in December 2021, but this moment has been years in the making. A huge buzz surrounded the casino's grand opening on Monday. Thousands of visitors felt excitement in the air. Scanning through a packed parking lot,...
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg’s Mace Bearer Handles Most Precious of Metals
WILLIAMSBURG – Most of Erik Goldstein’s work is scholarly – giving lectures or writing about the precious antique metal artifacts and coins in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection as a member of the curatorial staff. But since becoming (interim) Curator of Metals last year, he is also now...
New 'Sober Bar' in Portsmouth putting a twist on nightlife
Many are deciding to pass on alcoholic drinks this month, taking part in what’s called "Dry January," and there’s a new business in Portsmouth for those who are participating.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Peninsula Chamber Holds “Meet The Mayor” Event
NEWPORT NEWS—The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce invited members of the business community to meet Phillip Jones, the newly elected mayor of Newport News, on Tuesday, January 24. The event was held at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, which is located at 740 Town Center Dr. Prior...
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
Coast Guard talks Spirit of Norfolk to consider fire related evidence
The Coast Guard will consider evidence related to the fire and total constructive loss of the passenger vessel Spirit of Norfolk.
Traffic shift upcoming for N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex project
According to a Facebook post, the N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex will be under construction from January 30 through July 30.
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1 million award to family of man killed by Virginia Beach police
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a million-dollar judgment in a 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Virginia Beach. On February 9, 2019, police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Paiute Road after 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree brandished a knife and threatened to harm himself with it.
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Teacher Finds Second Calling As A Pet Photographer
YORK-Debbie Leanne Portraits was born out of a teacher’s hobby and began in 2009 in Hawaii. The business has been calling Yorktown home since 2018. Debbie Leanne Portraits, owned by Debbie Leanne Jones, specializes mainly in family pet portraits. “We help create the legacy our clients want to be...
Virginia Zoo welcomes bald eagle, Sanibel
The bald eagle was named after Sanibel, Florida, where she hatched around April 2022.
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
WAVY News 10
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne
Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
