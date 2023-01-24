Black-owned grocery store fills void left by major grocery chains fleeing inner city. While grocery chains are abandoning communities of color and closing their doors, a new Black-owned grocery store has opened in the inner city that is being welcomed by area residents. The new neighbor is Bamenda Fresh, a grocery store that recently opened its doors at 9557 S. Jeffery in Chicago. The new grocer is located in the seventh ward in South Deering Manor on the border of South Shore and Jeffrey Manor. With South Deering being the largest of the 77 official community areas of Chicago, Bamenda Fresh is poised to satisfy a real need in the community. That’s because the store brings products – and value. Its shelves are filled with a full line of grocery items and customers are ecstatic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO