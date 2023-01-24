Read full article on original website
Wintrust Business Minute: Coldwell Banker Realty closes five offices in Chicago area
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. One of the largest Chicago area realtors is closing five offices. Coldwell Banker Realty ranks third among the big local brokerage firms. Crain’s reports offices are closing in Wheaton, Barrington, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and Chicago’s West Loop. The closings amount to a nearly 12% cut for Coldwell. Prior to the round of closings, the company had 41 offices in the Chicago area, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. Coldwell Banker Realty is separate from Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. The latter has been expanding offices.
rejournals.com
Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?
Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: West Loop apartments rents will soon stabilize
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years: A one-bedroom luxury apartment in the West Loop will cost you $2,200-$2,800 a month now compared to $2,800-$3,000 last year, experts said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
secretchicago.com
Work On South Loop’s Futuristic Gateway Towers Will Start This Year As Part Of A $7 Billion Megadevelopment Plan
After quite a while of uncertainty and setbacks, 2023 looks set to see real changes to the makeup of the South Loop and its surroundings. Related Midwest’s 62-acre megadevelopment plan known as ‘The 78’ is underway and will be completed by the end of this year. Work...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Megabus is returning to Chicago
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Megabus is returning to Chicago. The company is teaming with Miller Transportation to launch and expand its services. The partnership will increase service options in 56 cities and connect Chicago to 23 cities. The partnership will also enhance service in Louisville, Detroit, Memphis and Nashville. Megabus suspended service in Chicago in 2020 when demand dropped because of the COVID pandemic. The company had already been cutting back service starting in 2016.
ABC7 Chicago
Some Chicago restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill
CHICAGO -- The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago's most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
blockclubchicago.org
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, Who Fought The Casino, Wants Lightfoot Out As He Eyes 5th Term
DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) wants to kick off his next City Council term with someone other than Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the helm. The veteran alderman is running unopposed, assuring him a fifth term representing parts of Downtown and River North. Reilly did have a challenger initially,...
Chicago Defender
SOUTH DEERING GROCERY STORE BAMENDA FRESH BRINGS VALUE AND A VOW TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY
Black-owned grocery store fills void left by major grocery chains fleeing inner city. While grocery chains are abandoning communities of color and closing their doors, a new Black-owned grocery store has opened in the inner city that is being welcomed by area residents. The new neighbor is Bamenda Fresh, a grocery store that recently opened its doors at 9557 S. Jeffery in Chicago. The new grocer is located in the seventh ward in South Deering Manor on the border of South Shore and Jeffrey Manor. With South Deering being the largest of the 77 official community areas of Chicago, Bamenda Fresh is poised to satisfy a real need in the community. That’s because the store brings products – and value. Its shelves are filled with a full line of grocery items and customers are ecstatic.
stlouiscnr.com
Western Specialty Contractors, KBS to Complete Extensive Curtain Wall Restoration at Award-Winning, 42-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Chicago
Four-year project promotes sustainability/cost control while providing an impressive tenant amenity. Western Specialty Contractors – Chicago Facades Branch and KBS, one of the largest owners and operators of premier commercial real estate buildings in the nation, are completing the restoration of a curtain wall at Accenture Tower, an award-winning, 1.46-million-square-foot, 42-story Class A office and retail property at 500 West Madison Street in Chicago, Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
Forest Park Review
The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.
For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
Another assault weapons lawsuit, sheltering the unhoused, Cook County tax sale
More lawsuits are getting filed against Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. The cold, snowy weather is adding another challenge to Chicago’s unhoused population. There’s an effort underway to prevent people with delinquent property taxes from losing their homes through auction.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Lightfoot Celebrates Opening of New Police, Fire Training Academy She Once Opposed
In the thick of her reelection bid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped off the campaign trail Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new West Garfield Park facility that she said will offer state-of-the-art training to Chicago police officers, paramedics and firefighters that she opposed during her first bid for office.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
New Chicago flyover experience under construction at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS)-- How would you like to fly over Chicago while barely leaving the ground?An aerial view of the city is being turned into a new ride at Navy Pier.The company Pursuit already has flyover experiences in Las Vegas and Canada.Riders will feel like they're flying as they hang suspended from moving seats with their feet dangling below as they watch films on a 65-foot wrap around screen.It will replace the IMAX theater and is expected to open in spring of 2024.
Chicago mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan
CHICAGO - Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. United Working Families, a progressive group affiliated with the Chicago Teachers Union that...
