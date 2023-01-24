ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox56news.com

The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open

The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a "Recovery Ready Community.". In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

City of Lexington to hold annual LexCount Survey

Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

'Art on the Town' program back in Lexington

Eight mobile carts will be placed on Town Branch Trail showcasing Lexington based artists.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington soccer stadium zoning change discussion takes place

The rural zones conflict with its commercial use so the soccer club is seeking approval to change two zones.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency benefits that have helped boost payments to SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to end soon, leaving families with less money and high grocery prices. SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, used to be called the Food Stamp Program. For...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox56news.com

Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery

Authorities are hoping to catch a thief "green-handed" after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

EKU faculty, staff petition for better pay

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — EKU faculty and staff are campaigning for better wages and against a hiring freeze. Unionized faculty at Eastern Kentucky University are calling for the school to pay all staff for working conditions they see as fairer to faculty. “Everyone is feeling the pressure of...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lexington metro area

(STACKER) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, AG Cameron with lowest margin

A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment

A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
LEXINGTON, KY

