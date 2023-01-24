Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open
The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open. The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. The All ‘A’...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Kentucky
Take a look at a list of the most common jobs in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
k105.com
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
fox56news.com
City of Lexington to hold annual LexCount Survey
Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Jan. 25: Worried parents, Lyft late fees, and rabbit …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
'Art on the Town' program back in Lexington
Eight mobile carts will be placed on Town Branch Trail showcasing Lexington based artists. Eight mobile carts will be placed on Town Branch Trail showcasing Lexington based artists. The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open. The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered...
'It's a sad reality that we face': Ky. students discuss school safety
The Commissioner's Student Advisory Council, a group of high school students that advises Kentucky's Education Commissioner, presented its ideas on how to improve school safety in Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Lexington soccer stadium zoning change discussion takes place
The rural zones conflict with its commercial use so the soccer club is seeking approval to change two zones. Lexington soccer stadium zoning change discussion …. The rural zones conflict with its commercial use so the soccer club is seeking approval to change two zones. Jayden West – Student-Athlete of...
Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
fox56news.com
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency benefits that have helped boost payments to SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to end soon, leaving families with less money and high grocery prices. SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, used to be called the Food Stamp Program. For...
fox56news.com
UK Ph.D. students working to help Lexington firefighters stay on their feet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Firefighters can feel the effects of strenuous days on the job while serving the community. Two University of Kentucky Rehabilitation and Health Sciences Ph.D. students are using what they’ve learned to help out in any way they can. Capt. Nick Bodkin of the...
fox56news.com
Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery
Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington …. Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in...
fox56news.com
Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
fox56news.com
EKU faculty, staff petition for better pay
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — EKU faculty and staff are campaigning for better wages and against a hiring freeze. Unionized faculty at Eastern Kentucky University are calling for the school to pay all staff for working conditions they see as fairer to faculty. “Everyone is feeling the pressure of...
fox56news.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand...
Kentucky AG fighting Biden transgender sports policy
The brief argues the Biden administration is using a flawed interpretation of Title IX to include transgender athletes.
fox56news.com
Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, AG Cameron with lowest margin
A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, …. A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. The Lexington Parent-Teacher...
fox56news.com
27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment
A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
