MARSEILLES—Zachary William Alesky, 20, of Marseilles, IL and formerly of Morris, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 as the result of an accident. Born Nov. 2, 2002 in Olympia Fields, IL, Zachary William is the son of Robert William and Kimberly Sue (Janca) Alesky of Morris. Raised and educated in Morris, Zak graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 2021. One who loved the outdoors; was an all sport athlete, and raced motocross, Zak was equally excited about his faith, and was baptized and active at Families of Faith Church in Channahon. On Sept. 17, 2022, Zak married his high school sweetheart and his one and only girl, McKenna Montgomery. Together they made a home together in Marseilles along with their dogs, Cash and Krypto. Zak’s stellar work ethic gained his employment with MECO Steel and Skyhigh Coasters in Morris at the age of 15, and he grew into the family business to excel into becoming a custom sheet metal fabricator, who was proud to be active in building theme park rides, welding, and was in the process of learning to be a crane operator. The sky was the limit for Zak, and he was always willing to do and try anything while being gracious of the opportunities before him.

