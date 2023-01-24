Read full article on original website
Polkadot Price Prediction 2030 – What Price Can the Polkadot Crypto Achieve?
Polkadot (DOT) is an open-source blockchain technology created in 2020 by Switzerland’s Web3 Foundation. The native token DOT has achieved high price jumps within its short history and is continuing along that path. One of the reasons for its success lies in the adoption of “Parachains,” which are different...
Buy These 7 Cryptos Today Set for 50x Gains
This year has started out with quite a bang in the cryptocurrency market, bringing new positive attention to the market as a whole for the first time in a while. The early positive performance in 2023 is bringing new eyes on it, and is emphasizing just how important it is to buy cryptos with a lot of potential today, before their price skyrockets.
Last Week to Buy to Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG) in Stage 3 – Buy now before price increase
The fastest-growing P2E guild of 2023, Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), is simply outperforming expectations in presale stages. It’s already raised more than $1.37 million and is in its third stage of the presale thus far. There’s less than one week to go in Stage 3 of the presale, and...
Aptos Price Forecast – 6 Cryptos that will Rally Quicker in 2023
Aptos is one new exciting blockchains out there. Developers can build quality applications on this Ethereum rival due to its well-funded nature. Costs are significantly lower, carbon footprints are smaller, and it is faster, all of which help make it very attractive. The Aptos platform can handle over 160,000 transactions...
9 Best Penny Cryptos to Buy That Will Hit $1 in 2023
So-called penny cryptos have led to some of the highest gains among crypto investors in the past few years. If you find the best penny cryptos while they’re on the low, you can get 1000x returns in the future. While many of the previous top-ranked penny cryptos lost value over time, a few upcoming projects show impressive potential.
The 3 Best Metaverse Cryptos On Pre-sale Right Now & Why They Are Ready To Explode In 2023
Metaverse currencies like RobotEra (TARO), Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), and Calvaria (RIA) provide an unexplored possibility in 2023. Meta Masters Guild (aka MEMAG) is one of the latest crypto gaming guilds on the block. What distinguishes MEMAG from the other metaverse cryptos is its delicate and exquisite mesh of several unique features absent in other crypto gaming guilds. Its target is to establish a blockchain-centered decentralized mobile gaming ecosystem.
Calvaria Presale is about to Sell Out – Buy Now Or Miss out on the Most Exciting New Gaming Crypto
There is a reason why industry analysts call this particular P2E crypto platform “the king of P2E cryptos”!. RIA, Calvaria’s native token is almost completely sold-out, with the 5th stage soon coming to an end. Less than 4% of tokens are available in the presale, with investors...
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
