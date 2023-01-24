ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry softball picked to finish 2023 in fifth place

McMurry University received 114 points towards a fifth-place mark on the 2023 American Southwest Conference’s coaches and sports information directors preseason softball listing, released Wednesday, Jan. 25. Head coach Dave McNally’s War Hawks trailed preseason favorite East Texas Baptist University, Mary-Hardin-Baylor, Hardin-Simmons, and UT-Dallas. The Maroon, Black, and White...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

ACHS’s Kriviss is leading the charge in 2023

The Abilene Christian High School Panthers are having a great season. Kevin Brown’s team is 20-4, and they are being led by one of the newest members of the team. K.J. Kriviss, from Latvia, is scoring points almost at will in the Panther’s games. He averages almost nineteen...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?

The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday January 26th

Slowly but surely we will see a gradual improvement in our temperatures outside as sunny skies will prevail across west Texas. By Sunday though, we are looking at the next cold front for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 29 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
ABILENE, TX
breckenridgeamerican.com

Four-day school week approved for 2023-2024 school year

Breckenridge ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to move forward with changing from a five-day school week, to a four-day school week, adding to the growing statewide trend. The change will go into effect in August for the 2023-2024 school year. No members from the community attended for public comment during the special meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 27.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
ktxs.com

Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County

HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
JONES COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation to host upcycled fashion show

This February The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation will host a style show with a twist. The fundraising event will showcase the designers of AWCF & the community using only repurposed materials from their own closet or from one of Abilene’s thrift shops. This is a couture fashion show...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
ABILENE, TX

