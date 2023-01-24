Slowly but surely we will see a gradual improvement in our temperatures outside as sunny skies will prevail across west Texas. By Sunday though, we are looking at the next cold front for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 29 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO