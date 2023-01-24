Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com
McMurry softball picked to finish 2023 in fifth place
McMurry University received 114 points towards a fifth-place mark on the 2023 American Southwest Conference’s coaches and sports information directors preseason softball listing, released Wednesday, Jan. 25. Head coach Dave McNally’s War Hawks trailed preseason favorite East Texas Baptist University, Mary-Hardin-Baylor, Hardin-Simmons, and UT-Dallas. The Maroon, Black, and White...
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACHS’s Kriviss is leading the charge in 2023
The Abilene Christian High School Panthers are having a great season. Kevin Brown’s team is 20-4, and they are being led by one of the newest members of the team. K.J. Kriviss, from Latvia, is scoring points almost at will in the Panther’s games. He averages almost nineteen...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
10 Historical Facts About Abilene and the Big Country
When I first moved to Abilene I thought to myself "Abilene is a small city with big ideas and a huge heart." Today I believe it's a bigger city but with that same huge heart its alwayd had. I know Abilene is a great place to live and raise a family.
Millers Trial: Day Two witnesses speak on Howard’s behavior
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial of a father and son who were accused of killing their neighbor during a fight in an Abilene alleyway over trash began January 24. Both Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller were charged in connection with the murder of Aaron Howard, who was shot and killed in an alley on […]
40+ People Who Became Famous With Roots from the Abilene Area
You might be surprised to know that there are a ton of people from the Abilene area that became a household name. Heck, just talking athletes alone there are over 30 people that became famous that are from our neck of the woods. A ton of these folks are athletes,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday January 26th
Slowly but surely we will see a gradual improvement in our temperatures outside as sunny skies will prevail across west Texas. By Sunday though, we are looking at the next cold front for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 29 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.
State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
State rests, defense begins in Abilene murder trial of father and son accused of killing neighbor
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (5 p.m. Jan. 25): Arguments and testimony will continue Thursday in the murder trial of Johnnie and Michael Miller, who both pleaded not guilty in the Sept. 1, 2018, shooting death of Aaron Howard. The defense gave its opening statements Wednesday afternoon asking the jury...
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
Millers Trial: Day One witnesses, opening statements and forensic report
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial of a father and son who were accused of killing their neighbor during a fight in an Abilene alleyway over trash began January 24. Both Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller were charged in connection with the murder of Aaron Howard, who was shot and killed in an alley on […]
Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
breckenridgeamerican.com
Four-day school week approved for 2023-2024 school year
Breckenridge ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to move forward with changing from a five-day school week, to a four-day school week, adding to the growing statewide trend. The change will go into effect in August for the 2023-2024 school year. No members from the community attended for public comment during the special meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 27.
ktxs.com
Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County
HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation to host upcycled fashion show
This February The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation will host a style show with a twist. The fundraising event will showcase the designers of AWCF & the community using only repurposed materials from their own closet or from one of Abilene’s thrift shops. This is a couture fashion show...
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
