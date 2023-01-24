Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Flood warnings for area rivers
After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
Turnto10.com
Heavy rain, strong wind overnight...watching the rivers!
(WJAR) — Heavy rain will fall across all of southern New England overnight, adding to what has already been a very wet month of January. The heaviest rain and strongest wind will occur between 9pm-5am and travel at this time will be difficult due to the possibility of local street flooding and reduced visibility.
Valley Breeze
Hiking Hunks release calendar to benefit land conservation
BURRILLVILLE – A Providence man’s passion for Rhode Island land trust and conservation trails has turned into the first ever “Hiking Hunks” calendar to promote the state’s trails and support the Burrillville Land Trust. Andrew Grover hikes often, but in 2020, he began inviting his...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
ABC6.com
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
whatsupnewp.com
Gale Watch in effect for Narragansett Bay from Wednesday evening through Friday morning
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Gale Watch for Narragansett Bay and Boston Harbor, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday morning. In addition, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM EST this morning. According to the NWS, strong winds with gusts up to 40...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
whatsupnewp.com
Pedal-Powered Adventure: Rail Explorers will open for its 2023 Season in Portsmouth on April 30
Rail Explorers, the pedal-powered railbike tour company, is set to begin its 2023 season in Portsmouth on Saturday, April 30th. The Rhode Island Division of Rail Explorers, presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad, will kick off the season with tours along ‘The Northern Ramble’ and ‘Southern Circuit.’
Maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday
“This may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”. Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts. Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. The National...
iheart.com
50 MPH Winds- Three Inches Of Snow Headed To State
The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The timing is in the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible with a changeover to heavy rain forecast for later tonight. In addition, we could see wind gusts of up to fifty...
johnstonsunrise.net
Fishing show gearing up
The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
NECN
Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect
One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall (UPDATE)
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
Valley Breeze
RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
Comments / 0