ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Flood warnings for area rivers

After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Heavy rain, strong wind overnight...watching the rivers!

(WJAR) — Heavy rain will fall across all of southern New England overnight, adding to what has already been a very wet month of January. The heaviest rain and strongest wind will occur between 9pm-5am and travel at this time will be difficult due to the possibility of local street flooding and reduced visibility.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Valley Breeze

Hiking Hunks release calendar to benefit land conservation

BURRILLVILLE – A Providence man’s passion for Rhode Island land trust and conservation trails has turned into the first ever “Hiking Hunks” calendar to promote the state’s trails and support the Burrillville Land Trust. Andrew Grover hikes often, but in 2020, he began inviting his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
iheart.com

50 MPH Winds- Three Inches Of Snow Headed To State

The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The timing is in the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible with a changeover to heavy rain forecast for later tonight. In addition, we could see wind gusts of up to fifty...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Fishing show gearing up

The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
WEST WARWICK, RI
NECN

Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
Valley Breeze

RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
JOHNSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy