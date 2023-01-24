It’s safe to say that the Cincinnati Bengals have faced a lot of adversity on their road to a second-straight AFC title game. The Bengals had one of the toughest schedules in the NFL down the stretch, suffered some key losses on the offensive line, and were hurt by the changes to the NFL playoff Read more... The post Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO