Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Bengals Sign Former Chiefs Player Days Before AFC Title Game
The Cincinnati Bengals may be getting some extra intel going into Sunday's AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Bengals have claimed CB/core special teamer Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Chiefs." Noting, "The waiver claim will officially process the day after ...
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals' O-Line Gets Special Gift From Joe Mixon Following Win Over Bills
Cincinnati has won 10-straight games
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Dismisses Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense Ahead of AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs gave the Bengals plenty of bulletin board material ahead of their Week 13 matchup at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won that game 27-24. This week felt different until linebacker Willie Gay dismissed Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' offense. "Nothing. Nothing," Gay said bluntly when asked what impresses...
'This is so exciting for this city': Who Dey Nation gets ready to roar for AFC Championship
Before presenting the key to the city to UC Health professionals this morning, Mayor Aftab Pureval couldn't resist the most frequently heard words in the city these days. "Can I get a Who Dey?" he asked, enthusiastically. The medical crowd responded with a collective Who Dey of its own. "Who...
They gotta read us. Enquirer offers everything you need to know about Bengals vs. Chiefs
As the excitement continues ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Enquirer staff writers and photographers left no angle uncovered. Here's a complete list of this week's offerings, some season highlights and some fun stuff. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game...
Freestore Cincinnati Cooks grad regularly feeds a few of the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - NFL players are just like us! They like to go out to eat too. Bengals players have to stay in tip-top shape to make it this far. A Cincinnati restaurant team keeps a few of our fan favorites well-fed. When you walk in the door at 6...
If the Cincinnati Bengals Play Clean, No One Is Beating Them
The Cincinnati Bengals put on a clinic against the Buffalo Bills and played a nearly perfect game. They will need to do so again against the Kansas City Chiefs, but can Cincinnati come through two weeks in a row?
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams After Wednesday's Practice
Cincinnati could be without both guys in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs
Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals
It’s safe to say that the Cincinnati Bengals have faced a lot of adversity on their road to a second-straight AFC title game. The Bengals had one of the toughest schedules in the NFL down the stretch, suffered some key losses on the offensive line, and were hurt by the changes to the NFL playoff Read more... The post Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 15 Auburn sees physical contest awaiting at WVU
No. 15 Auburn will aim to bounce back from its largest setback of the season when it visits West Virginia
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
