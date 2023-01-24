Read full article on original website
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
kjas.com
Man wanted for felony crimes arrested in Tyler County
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a man named in warrants for multiple felony crimes has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday, January 18th, a deputy noticed eight people on Highway 69 north of Woodville and they were pulling a portable generator behind them. Upon further investigation,...
fox4beaumont.com
Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023.
kjas.com
Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
kjas.com
ATV stolen from local Pastor found abandoned
An all-terrain vehicle recently stolen from a local pastor has been found abandoned. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says the Polaris side-by-side was discovered on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 190 West at Farm to Market Road 1747. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the...
kjas.com
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
kjas.com
Police investigate theft at school gymnasium
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of items at the High School Gymnasium. Word is that following the basketball game between the Jasper Bulldogs and Vidor Pirates on Friday evening, some of the members of the Vidor team returned to the locker room to find personal items had been taken from their clothes, bags and other gear.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Bradley Stracener, age 31, of Leesville, Louisiana.
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Person and Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred near the intersection of East Napoleon and Cain Street. Sulphur Police are asking anyone who can help identify the person or vehicle to contact Sgt. Powell at 337-313-1208.
kjas.com
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Wed, Jan 25th, 2023
So far in the month of January, I have served a total of 30 civil papers. I also served two evictions, both at apartment complexes in the city of Jasper. Evictions can be dangerous; you have to be extremely careful. If you are going to rent your house or property to a tenant, the best thing to do is have them sign a background check form beforehand. I promise, you will have less problems.
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
kjas.com
Roy Gene Arnold
Roy Eugene Arnold, age 58, native and resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul CME Church, CR 3068 – FM 1004 in Call. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
