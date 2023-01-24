ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression

A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

fox4beaumont.com

Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

ATV stolen from local Pastor found abandoned

An all-terrain vehicle recently stolen from a local pastor has been found abandoned. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says the Polaris side-by-side was discovered on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 190 West at Farm to Market Road 1747. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the...
kjas.com

TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Police investigate theft at school gymnasium

Jasper Police are investigating the theft of items at the High School Gymnasium. Word is that following the basketball game between the Jasper Bulldogs and Vidor Pirates on Friday evening, some of the members of the Vidor team returned to the locker room to find personal items had been taken from their clothes, bags and other gear.
KLTV

Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
DIBOLL, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller

On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Erma Lee Breed Minter

Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Wed, Jan 25th, 2023

So far in the month of January, I have served a total of 30 civil papers. I also served two evictions, both at apartment complexes in the city of Jasper. Evictions can be dangerous; you have to be extremely careful. If you are going to rent your house or property to a tenant, the best thing to do is have them sign a background check form beforehand. I promise, you will have less problems.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Roy Gene Arnold

Roy Eugene Arnold, age 58, native and resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul CME Church, CR 3068 – FM 1004 in Call. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

