I would like to take this time to express my sincere gratitude for giving me the opportunity to return as your Jasper County Treasurer. I am grateful for the support of the voters who have entrusted me with the welfare of the Treasurers’ Office. I have met many residents over the last 24 years and the experience has been very humbling. I care a great deal about Jasper County and the residents as well as the 200 plus employees. I look forward to serving you, the citizens of Jasper County. It's an honor and privilege that I take very seriously. Thanks again for your continued and future support as I work to remain committed to the best interest of Jasper County.

2 DAYS AGO