JJHS Student Council holding a Coat Drive
The Jasper Junior High School Student Council is holding a Coat Drive. Teacher Emily Matthews says the students are collecting donations of new or gently used jackets and plan to distribute them to those who can’t afford one. Mathews says you can drop them off at Jasper Junior High School through Tuesday, February 14th.
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
Jacob McFarlin named Spurger Firefighter of the Year
Jacob McFarlin has been named the Spurger Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year, while several others were recognized for their many years of dedicated service to the department and their community. The honor came during the Spurger Fire Department’s First Annual Banquet & Recognition Night, which was held on Sunday.
Texas Forest Service hands out trees to local residents
The Texas Forest Service was busy on Wednesday morning handing out trees to local residents. The TFS performs the service each year to promote the planting and growing of trees across the state. The seedlings were handed out in front of the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 190 here in...
Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
Barbara Fruge Smith
Barbara Fruge Smith, 76, of Jasper, was called home Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on March 7, 1946, in DeQuincy, Louisiana, to Clara Bell Rainwater and Joe Fruge. Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Richard “Gene” Smith; children, Jake Suchaneck; Richard Allen and his wife, Tonya; Rhonda Smith and her wife Misty Hodge; Richard Smith, Jr. and his wife, LiLi; Brandi Hammond and her husband, Devin; Michael Pipps; Gina Gonzales and her husband, Jose; and Sania Smith; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Morgan and Dean Fruge; and sister, Dianne Rabassa.
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Tyler Dozier to perform at Jasper County Area Go-Texan BBQ Cook-off in Silsbee
Spurger country music artist Tyler Dozier will be performing Friday evening and George Dearborne will be performing Saturday evening at Honky Tonk Texas on the Highway 96 Loop in Silsbee as the venue hosts the Jasper County Area Go Texan BBQ Cook-off. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Fri, Jan 27th. 7:00pm –...
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
Roy Gene Arnold
Roy Eugene Arnold, age 58, native and resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul CME Church, CR 3068 – FM 1004 in Call. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
Tommy Louis Rawls
Tommy Louis Rawls, age 67, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of The Colony, TX, transitioned on January 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at McKinley Ave Baptist Church, 775 McKinley Ave., Beaumont, TX 77701. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Campground Cemetery in Jasper, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
Police investigate theft at school gymnasium
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of items at the High School Gymnasium. Word is that following the basketball game between the Jasper Bulldogs and Vidor Pirates on Friday evening, some of the members of the Vidor team returned to the locker room to find personal items had been taken from their clothes, bags and other gear.
Jasper County Treasurer Rene Ellis thankful to continue serving after 24 years
I would like to take this time to express my sincere gratitude for giving me the opportunity to return as your Jasper County Treasurer. I am grateful for the support of the voters who have entrusted me with the welfare of the Treasurers’ Office. I have met many residents over the last 24 years and the experience has been very humbling. I care a great deal about Jasper County and the residents as well as the 200 plus employees. I look forward to serving you, the citizens of Jasper County. It's an honor and privilege that I take very seriously. Thanks again for your continued and future support as I work to remain committed to the best interest of Jasper County.
Constable Tom Selman to serve unexpired term of Sheriff Greg Sanches
The Angelina County Commissioners Court has chosen Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman to serve as Interim Sheriff and fill out the unexpired term of former Sheriff Greg Sanches, who resigned in December. Three people applied for the position, but in the end the court agreed upon Selman. Sanches had served...
High winds and rain pass through Southeast Texas causing damage
The National Weather Service has confirmed that more than one tornado formed yesterday when a large line of thunderstorms passed through Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Meteorologist say a low pressure area spawned a tornado that touched down in the Pasadena and Deer Park Area east of Houston damaging homes...
Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
ATV stolen from local Pastor found abandoned
An all-terrain vehicle recently stolen from a local pastor has been found abandoned. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says the Polaris side-by-side was discovered on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 190 West at Farm to Market Road 1747. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the...
James Barclay
James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
