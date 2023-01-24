ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

94.3 Lite FM

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
Syracuse.com

Air Supply coming to Syracuse in March

Syracuse, N.Y. — Soft rock duo Air Supply will play in Syracuse March 30. The group will perform at 8 p.m. at the Crouse Hinds Theater, inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. Tickets range from $35.50 to $195.50 and can be purchased in person the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter at 760 S. State in Syracuse or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

The End of Snow Days?

In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
FULTON, NY
ithaca.com

Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign

Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Duke

If Duke’s life were a book, it would be called, “When Bad Things Happen to Good Dogs.” After living the happy life of a beloved dog, Duke found himself in the shelter when his family had a change of circumstances. Duke is almost six years old and...
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer

It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
GROTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘Please don’t forget her name’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The family of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old killed while buying milk for her family, made one request for the community:. Pastor Maritza Perez spoke Thursday on behalf of Brexialee’s mom and dad at a news conference held at the Public Safety building to announce the arrest of two men who are accused of killing Brexialee on Jan. 16. Her parents stood a little behind the pastor as she spoke.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Reflecting on the holidays

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As our family moved through the holiday season, I considered the many languages of love being spoken throughout our communities. Cooks of every stripe and ability labored over family recipes, ripe with the familiar flavors, which tasted of home. There were tagines from North Africa and curries from India. Holiday breads from around the world and cookies with nuts, dried fruit, and spices that tease the palette filled our homes with aromas and memories.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE
