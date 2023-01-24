Read full article on original website
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
Will NY State Repurpose Iconic Structures in Abondoned Frontier Town? [PICS]
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Air Supply coming to Syracuse in March
Syracuse, N.Y. — Soft rock duo Air Supply will play in Syracuse March 30. The group will perform at 8 p.m. at the Crouse Hinds Theater, inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. Tickets range from $35.50 to $195.50 and can be purchased in person the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter at 760 S. State in Syracuse or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls.
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Duke
If Duke’s life were a book, it would be called, “When Bad Things Happen to Good Dogs.” After living the happy life of a beloved dog, Duke found himself in the shelter when his family had a change of circumstances. Duke is almost six years old and...
tompkinsweekly.com
Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer
It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
tompkinsweekly.com
After a century in Ithaca, Bishop’s Carpet One will close its doors
Whether it was a snow shovel, hardware equipment, or flooring and tile, for 100 years the Ithaca community has simply gone to Bishop’s Carpet One. On Jan. 31, the store located at 363 Elmira Rd. will be closing its doors for good. Owner Dave Pirko said the decision has...
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow Plows
Syracuse residents are increasingly frustrated with the increasing number of cars parked on the street during winter. This dangerous behavior not only endangers residents' safety but also hinders snow plows' ability to clear the roads effectively.
Family of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘Please don’t forget her name’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old killed while buying milk for her family, made one request for the community:. Pastor Maritza Perez spoke Thursday on behalf of Brexialee’s mom and dad at a news conference held at the Public Safety building to announce the arrest of two men who are accused of killing Brexialee on Jan. 16. Her parents stood a little behind the pastor as she spoke.
CNY Inspirations: Reflecting on the holidays
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As our family moved through the holiday season, I considered the many languages of love being spoken throughout our communities. Cooks of every stripe and ability labored over family recipes, ripe with the familiar flavors, which tasted of home. There were tagines from North Africa and curries from India. Holiday breads from around the world and cookies with nuts, dried fruit, and spices that tease the palette filled our homes with aromas and memories.
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles
Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
