NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023

See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive

Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr. retires from Venezuelan baseball after family was attacked in stands

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the MLB’s most electrifying stars in the game with the Atlanta Braves. During the offseason, he returns to his native Venezuela to play winter league baseball to keep himself in shape and get him ready for the upcoming MLB season. This offseason, that’s precisely what Acuna has been doing. […] The post Ronald Acuna Jr. retires from Venezuelan baseball after family was attacked in stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game

Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
ClutchPoints

Cole Irvin traded to Orioles from Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired starting pitcher Cole Irvin and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Hernaiz, the Orioles’ 16th-ranked prospect in 2022, heads to the Athletics, while Irvin, who was worth 2.1 Wins Above Replacement last year, and […] The post Cole Irvin traded to Orioles from Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager

The Houston Astros have found their next general manager, as the organization has hired longtime Atlanta Braves scouting executive Dana Brown, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. In a statement, Astros owner Jim Crane said the following, “We are excited to have Dana join our organization. He brings championship caliber experience to our team and […] The post Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade

When Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2021, Aaron Judge would have a keen eye on how Rizzo went about his business of preparation. Little did Judge know how much leadership Rizzo would show upon his arrival, and the demeanor was something that rubbed […] The post Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates

Many people around the MLB world claim that the New York Yankees feature a fairly thin lineup with the exception of Aaron Judge. But the fact is New York has plenty of talent when healthy. Unfortunately, injury concerns have loomed over the ball club in previous years. Recent injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and DJ […] The post Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

This Kiké Hernández Tweet Hints At New Role For Red Sox

Much has been made about the Boston Red Sox’s future at shortstop. After watching Xander Bogaerts depart for the San Diego Padres on a monster contract and Trevor Story go down with an elbow injury that is likely to end his season, the Red Sox were left looking for answers up the middle. While the questions haven’t been directly answered, it appears Kiké Hernández has provided insight into who will be manning the shortstop position this season in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have made the decision to designate former All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes for assignment, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. This move by the Red Sox was made to open up a spot on the team’s 40-man active roster for outfielder Adam Duvall, who has just been signed by Boston to […] The post Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
