Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
2022 White Sox in Review: Seby Zavala
The White Sox backup catcher’s role expanded after showing improvement.
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive
Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Ronald Acuna Jr. retires from Venezuelan baseball after family was attacked in stands
Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the MLB’s most electrifying stars in the game with the Atlanta Braves. During the offseason, he returns to his native Venezuela to play winter league baseball to keep himself in shape and get him ready for the upcoming MLB season. This offseason, that’s precisely what Acuna has been doing. […] The post Ronald Acuna Jr. retires from Venezuelan baseball after family was attacked in stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game
Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Samson: Even behind scenes, MLB mum on domestic violence matters because 'you’re talking about impacting families'
Leaks from the MLB commissioner’s office are common on many matters, but domestic violence is one subject that won’t be broached behind the scenes.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Cole Irvin traded to Orioles from Athletics
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired starting pitcher Cole Irvin and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Hernaiz, the Orioles’ 16th-ranked prospect in 2022, heads to the Athletics, while Irvin, who was worth 2.1 Wins Above Replacement last year, and […] The post Cole Irvin traded to Orioles from Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager
The Houston Astros have found their next general manager, as the organization has hired longtime Atlanta Braves scouting executive Dana Brown, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. In a statement, Astros owner Jim Crane said the following, “We are excited to have Dana join our organization. He brings championship caliber experience to our team and […] The post Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade
When Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2021, Aaron Judge would have a keen eye on how Rizzo went about his business of preparation. Little did Judge know how much leadership Rizzo would show upon his arrival, and the demeanor was something that rubbed […] The post Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates
Many people around the MLB world claim that the New York Yankees feature a fairly thin lineup with the exception of Aaron Judge. But the fact is New York has plenty of talent when healthy. Unfortunately, injury concerns have loomed over the ball club in previous years. Recent injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and DJ […] The post Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Kiké Hernández Tweet Hints At New Role For Red Sox
Much has been made about the Boston Red Sox’s future at shortstop. After watching Xander Bogaerts depart for the San Diego Padres on a monster contract and Trevor Story go down with an elbow injury that is likely to end his season, the Red Sox were left looking for answers up the middle. While the questions haven’t been directly answered, it appears Kiké Hernández has provided insight into who will be manning the shortstop position this season in Boston.
Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher
The Boston Red Sox have made the decision to designate former All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes for assignment, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. This move by the Red Sox was made to open up a spot on the team’s 40-man active roster for outfielder Adam Duvall, who has just been signed by Boston to […] The post Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0