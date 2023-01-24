Read full article on original website
Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival opens poster design contest
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is already in the planning stages and a search is on for the winning design to be featured on the event poster. The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be on September 20-23.
Riley Green to bring his “Drinks-in-the-air country” to the Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Artist of the Year, Riley Green, will make his Jackson Hole debut at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Feb. 23. The high-energy honkytonk show comes on the heels of Green’s sold-out headlining tour and in advance of taking the stage in front of nightly crowds in excess of 50,000 on Luke Combs World Tour, which spanned across three continents and 16 countries. Powered by his Platinum-certified hits, “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Riley will bring his blue-collar sounds for the working man by the working man to the historic venue. Named one of CMT’s Listen Up Artists, Riley was also voted as one of the Country Radio Seminar’s 2020 New Faces and earned Music Row’s Breakout Artist of the Year and has two No. 1 radio hits to his name.
Be a curator for the Night at the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Blacktail Bash
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Museum of Wildlife Art (NMWA) will hold its seventh annual art engagement event, Blacktail Bash, formerly known as Blacktail Gala, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 7-9 p.m. For the Museum’s 35th anniversary year, this fundraising event has been reimagined. New this year, attendees will have...
Heavy snowfall forecast for Star Valley this weekend
Another round of significant snowfall is forecast for Star Valley this weekend, as well as Jackson and portions of eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. The watch includes all of Star Valley and Jackson.
Snowboarder rides 100K vert in a single day
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Last Tuesday, a local snowboarder and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) instructor sought out to top the day’s leaderboard of skiable verticle feet, and did so by skiing 100,641 vertical feet. Ester Francus had the day off, and sure got her day’s worth of...
Teton Valley Market Report: Second-best year on record
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Despite barely missing the symbolic year-end $500M mark for total dollar volume, the Teton Valley real estate market had its second-best year ever in 2022 by posting $492.7M in dollar volume with 749 transactions. While sales for the valley were down 35.6% in 2022, individual...
Deep storm cycle possible for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – Cold and dry conditions have prevailed across Teton County since January 16, but that is about to change late this week. A multi-day storm cycle is set to impact the Tetons from Thursday night through Sunday with the potential for deep snow totals to add up.
Historic Preservation Board seeks grant to survey Wilson’s historic buildings
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a grant application by the Teton County Historic Preservation Board to conduct a historic survey of Wilson, WY. Now, the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office will review the application and decide whether to fund the study. The survey...
SNAPPED: Annual Driggs Snowscapes transforms snow into sculpture
DRIGGS, Idaho — The 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes wrapped this weekend with a community block party and voting day at Driggs City Plaza. As the largest public art display in Teton Valley, each year, select artists sculpt all day on Driggs Plaza. The sculpting window took place from Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20.
Free community forum on firearms, self-defense this Saturday in Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — Teton and Bonneville County prosecutors are offering a free community forum on laws regarding firearms, self-defense and defense of others this Saturday at the Teton County School District building in Driggs located at 481 North Main Street. According to Teton County Prosecuting Attorney this event is...
Climb Wyoming is offering free training to Teton single moms for office careers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you ready to put your hard work toward a great future with a year-round, stable career that offers lots of opportunities for growth?. Climb Wyoming is offering free professional office careers training for single moms starting soon. Training includes in-demand office skills with an emphasis on banking, followed by a well-paying job placement in your community. We are here to help single moms connect with resources and make a plan to support their families before, during and after the program. In addition, Climb’s program is planned so commuters from Pinedale and Star Valley can participate successfully.
Public meeting to discuss Teton Pass Corridor Study improvements
WILSON, Wyo. — A range of options for improving safety and recreational access along the Teton Pass Corridor will be presented at an in-person meeting next month. The Teton Pass Corridor Study project team is comprised of The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Teton County, Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service.
The Silver Dollar Bar & Grill share their famous corn chowder recipe
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial best corn chowder recipe in all of Wyoming is now available so you can make it at home!. The Wort Hotel has had so many dishes come and go over the years but the corn chowder has stood the test of time. It was first introduced in 1985 inside the Silver Dollar Bar and quickly became a favorite amongst locals.
Last week for Christmas tree drop-off at the Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Wyo. — Christmas tree drop-off at the Teton County Fairgrounds ends next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tree drop-off at the Fairgrounds is for residents only and trees should be completely undecorated when they are dropped off. Christmas trees will be used in the composting process and diverted from the landfill.
Teton County Buys 1,000 Certified “Bear-Resistant” Garbage Cans But Then A Grizzly Destroyed One
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 1,000 garbage cans touted as “bear resistant” and distributed across Teton County have turned out to not be bear resistant after all, despite a county ordinance stating that garbage containers must meet that standard. Even so, that...
19 local students make UW President’s Honor Roll
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming (UW) has released the President’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. Nineteen students from Teton County made the list. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
GTMF presents Harlem Quartet at The Center, Jan. 27
JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Center for the Arts for a night of classical music with a fresh take, featuring the Harlem Quartet with pianist Michael Stephen Brown. Harlem Quartet is recognized for its expansive repertoire and artistic partnerships...
Teton Youth & Family Services receives $2M public health grant
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local nonprofit, Teton Youth & Family Services recently received a $2 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a stimulus bill that aids public health and recovery from the pandemic. ARPA is part of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF), which provides...
Radon Awareness Week, TCHD offering free radon test kits
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week is Radon Awareness Week and the Teton County Health Department is reminding the public that they can test their residence, office, or rental space for radon for a low cost. Short-term radon test kits are available for $10 at the Teton County Health Department,...
Police: Man arrested in East Idaho after trying to use fake $100 bill marked 'FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY'
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station yesterday morning. The call came in just after 6am from the Hitt the Road Gas Station at Ammon Rd. and Lincoln Rd. after 33 year old Corbin Jay Ooka of Alpine, Wyoming, attempted to pay for items with a $100 bill marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” that was obviously fake. When the clerk told Ooka the bill was fictitious the man paid for the items by other means and left the store. The clerk then called dispatch and...
