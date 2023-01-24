Read full article on original website
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings & Advice: Catchers
J.T. Realmuto (PHI) Some fantasy managers refuse to “pay” for catchers in a similar way to how some refuse to “pay” for saves, but J.T. Realmuto is the one catcher worth the price on draft day. The 31-year-old smacked 22 home runs and stole 21 bases while slashing .276/.342/.478 for the National League Champions. His oWAR of 5.4 was eighth in the NL overall and first for catchers by a wide range, and he is in the 86th percentile in sprint speed among ALL players. The best part is that none of these numbers are outliers with expected regression. He has never played fewer than 125 games in a full season, including the six years before the arrival of the NL DH, where he got some extra at-bats on days off. He should give fantasy teams consistent production from a position where that is almost impossible to find.
Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: 12-Team, Points League (2023)
The last two mock drafts I have done (which can be found here and here) were for category leagues. This mock draft was based on points scoring. The strategy is drastically different as instead of having to worry about filling a number of categories, you can focus more solely on drafting the best player available and who will score the most points as opposed to drafting based on who might help you in a specific category your team is weak in.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
MLB Second Base Tiers: Brandon Drury & Bryson Stott headline Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in The Pretty Solid & The Rest Tier. Do you agree?
Royals trade Mondesi to Boston
The Kansas City Royals will have a new look for the upcoming season. The Royals today traded Adalberto Mondesi to Boston for left handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor. Mondesi dealt with a series of injuries during his career with the Royals. He appeared in only 15 games last season. During his seven seasons with the Royals, he had a .244 batting average with 37 home runs.
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
Dana Brown to take over as GM of the Houston Astros, a well-earned but dubious honor
Dana Brown, who leaves an Atlanta Braves organization stocked with young talent after four years as vice president of scouting, has earned the surprisingly dubious honor of overseeing the baseball operations department for the reigning champions. He joins White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams as the only Black heads of baseball ops in MLB.
2022 Fantasy Baseball ADP Recap: Round 3
As we head into the new year and ramp up the 2023 fantasy baseball draft prep, let’s look back at the early rounds of the 2022 drafts. Part 3 of my five-part series will review each pick of round three. This series will focus on 12-team leagues, so 60 players are discussed, and will use end-of-draft season ADP from CBS. I chose CBS over ESPN and Yahoo as some of the ADP was wonky, and this made the most sense for this exercise.
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?
The MLB offseason is winding down, and while some moves are still being made, we've got our eyes on the 2023 season. Last week, we ranked the top couple dozen first basemen in the league, placing them into four separate tiers — "Elite," "Almost Elite," "Really Good" and "Pretty Solid."
5 best MLB free agents still available late in offseason
The 2022-23 MLB free agency period has been as busy as could be. We saw the best shortstop market ever, with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all finding new homes. Carlos Correa looked to be on his way out of Minnesota as well, but after two concerning physicals with the Mets and Giants, he’s back with the Twins. Then on the mound, Justin Verlander reunited with Max Scherzer in the Big Apple, giving the Mets arguably the best rotation in baseball.
Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
