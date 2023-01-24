Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia InvitationalAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. 49ers and NBA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new users betting on the Eagles vs. 49ers can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal...
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers get familiar result in New York, lose to Knicks 105-103
NEW YORK -- The second -- and final -- visit to famed Madison Square Garden was supposed to be different for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In some ways it was. Just not the result. The Cavs lost the first game of their road trip to the struggling New...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Penn State is capable of crashing College Football Playoff; Lions make an ‘outstanding’ hire in Marques Hagans, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature one national writer’s take that the Lions have what it takes to make the 2023 College Football Playoff, plus some follow-up pieces on what Penn State is getting in new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports laid out...
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida for racial slur lands HBCU opportunity
Former Penn State quarterback commit Marcus Stokes’ most recent college offer is probably not one most folks saw coming. Because Stokes reportedly claimed an offer from Albany State, a Division II HBCU program. That’s interesting because the four-star 2023 prospect, who backed off his commitment to Penn State and...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/26: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have an interesting, six-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Thursday night, beginning with the Knicks taking on the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET and ending with the Spurs playing their second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a few sub-$6K sleepers in the frontcourt who have high DFS ceilings.
Cavs vs. Rockets prediction, player props & betting pick: Thur, 1/26
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets are two teams heading in opposite directions at this point in the season. The Cavs are now 29-20 and sit firmly in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Rockets have the worst record in the league and appear to be in more ...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
Former Detroit Lions linebacker dead at age 25
On Thursday morning the Detroit Lions announced via their Twitter account that 25-year-old linebacker Jessie Lemonier passed away. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the tweet read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone too far soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Yardbarker
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on the Grizzlies vs Warriors
New users who claim the DraftKings promo code can wager $5 on the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors and win $200 in bonus bets. Sports bettors who are yet to register with DraftKings Sportsbook have a fantastic opportunity to earn a massive return from their first wager. All you need to do is place a $5 bet on your preferred Moneyline and you'll get $200 in bonus bets, thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code.
CBS Sports
Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 26 best bets from proven model
TD Garden showcases a high-profile tilt between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening. The Knicks are 26-23 overall and 14-10 on the road this season. The Celtics are 18-5 at home, with an East-leading 35-14 overall mark in 2022-23. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for the Celtics, with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) and Evan Fournier (personal) ruled out for the Knicks.
FanDuel Ohio: $200 bonus bets for NBA on TNT, Cavs matchup tonight
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective FanDuel Ohio customers can score $200 in bonus bets when they register here and place a qualifying $5+ bet on...
Yardbarker
Knicks snap 4-game losing streak with a character win over Cavs
Julius Randle shot the lights out while Isaiah Hartenstein came up with big defensive plays down the stretch as the New York Knicks snapped their four-game losing streak. Hartenstein foiled Donovan Mitchell twice inside the final minute — the last turned out to be the biggest difference maker — to preserve Randle’s big night as the Knicks held on to a gritty 105-103 win Tuesday night in front of an electric sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd.
Pistons vs. Nets NBA Picks For Today: $150 FanDuel Bonus Offer
NBA fans are in luck because even though the Thursday night slate is a small one, we found value in highlighting the Pistons vs. Nets game with an expertly-sourced best bet. If you are looking for a new sportsbook, and the NBA is your calling card, this could be the perfect opportunity to join ...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 1/25/23: Rolling With Smart Money on the Thunder
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
CBS Sports
How to watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Thursday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Toyota Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Rockets' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0