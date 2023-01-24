ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 1/26: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have an interesting, six-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Thursday night, beginning with the Knicks taking on the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET and ending with the Spurs playing their second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a few sub-$6K sleepers in the frontcourt who have high DFS ceilings.
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PennLive.com

Former Detroit Lions linebacker dead at age 25

On Thursday morning the Detroit Lions announced via their Twitter account that 25-year-old linebacker Jessie Lemonier passed away. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the tweet read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone too far soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Yardbarker

MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 26 best bets from proven model

TD Garden showcases a high-profile tilt between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening. The Knicks are 26-23 overall and 14-10 on the road this season. The Celtics are 18-5 at home, with an East-leading 35-14 overall mark in 2022-23. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for the Celtics, with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) and Evan Fournier (personal) ruled out for the Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Knicks snap 4-game losing streak with a character win over Cavs

Julius Randle shot the lights out while Isaiah Hartenstein came up with big defensive plays down the stretch as the New York Knicks snapped their four-game losing streak. Hartenstein foiled Donovan Mitchell twice inside the final minute — the last turned out to be the biggest difference maker — to preserve Randle’s big night as the Knicks held on to a gritty 105-103 win Tuesday night in front of an electric sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

How to watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Thursday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Toyota Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Rockets' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
HOUSTON, TX
