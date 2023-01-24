ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Builder

Third Wave of America at Home Study Reveals Updated Buyer Perceptions

The America at Home Study founders, including marketing expert Teri Slavik-Tsuyuki of tst ink; architect Nancy Keenan, president and CEO of Dahlin Group Architecture Planning; and consumer strategist Belinda Sward of Strategic Solutions Alliance, recently released survey results from its third iteration, or the first post-pandemic. With the findings from...
WWD

Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity

For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself with the lack of Asian role models, particularly for young men, the overall lack of representation came home to roost during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown-fueled homesickness and the murder of George Floyd brought his questions around identity, race and representation to a flashpoint.More from WWDBerluti Men's Fall...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

‘Birthing makeup’ divides women on TikTok as moms go ‘full glam’ for labor and delivery

Some mothers appear to be getting their makeup done before the birth of their children, and the decision has stirred lots of discussion on social media. On TikTok, entering the term “birthing makeup,” “labor makeup” and “delivery makeup” yields dozens of viral videos that show women applying full faces of makeup from their hospital beds while they wait for their children to enter the world. Reality TV star and media personality Heidi Montag, 36, went a step above and hired a professional makeup artist when she prepped for the birth of her son, Ryker Pratt, in November 2022, which she documented on TikTok. The 15-second video has...

