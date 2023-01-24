Read full article on original website
Related
M&M’s announces an ‘indefinite pause’ on its ‘spokescandies’ for being ‘polarizing’
After the continued controversy surrounding the mascots for the M&M’s brand, the candy maker announced on Monday that it would be putting an “indefinite pause” on the talking pieces of candy.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
An Influencer Who Transitioned Into a Korean Lady Is Reverting to a British Male After Discovering God
A British influencer who transitioned to a Korean female has reversed his decision and is now transitioning back to a British male. Speaking out against the cultural wars, Oli London criticized "weak males like Harry Styles" and the loss of the "alpha male" in a recent interview.
Builder
Third Wave of America at Home Study Reveals Updated Buyer Perceptions
The America at Home Study founders, including marketing expert Teri Slavik-Tsuyuki of tst ink; architect Nancy Keenan, president and CEO of Dahlin Group Architecture Planning; and consumer strategist Belinda Sward of Strategic Solutions Alliance, recently released survey results from its third iteration, or the first post-pandemic. With the findings from...
AmazonSmile’s end is alarming, say nonprofits that benefited from donations
Amazon's surprise decision to shut down its AmazonSmile donation program has left thousands of its nonprofit beneficiaries disappointed and concerned about finding ways to replace the funding.
Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity
For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself with the lack of Asian role models, particularly for young men, the overall lack of representation came home to roost during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown-fueled homesickness and the murder of George Floyd brought his questions around identity, race and representation to a flashpoint.More from WWDBerluti Men's Fall...
‘Birthing makeup’ divides women on TikTok as moms go ‘full glam’ for labor and delivery
Some mothers appear to be getting their makeup done before the birth of their children, and the decision has stirred lots of discussion on social media. On TikTok, entering the term “birthing makeup,” “labor makeup” and “delivery makeup” yields dozens of viral videos that show women applying full faces of makeup from their hospital beds while they wait for their children to enter the world. Reality TV star and media personality Heidi Montag, 36, went a step above and hired a professional makeup artist when she prepped for the birth of her son, Ryker Pratt, in November 2022, which she documented on TikTok. The 15-second video has...
Comments / 0