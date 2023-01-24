Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.
more1049.com
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
KMBC.com
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
kttn.com
Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
mykdkd.com
Stolen Vehicle Crashed After Attempting To Elude Law Enforcement
On 01-24-23, at approximately 7:15 am, the Communications Unit of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Christian County Missouri Sheriff’s Office that a stolen vehicle, involved in a burglary, was actively being tracked traveling northbound on 7 Highway approaching Cass County. Deputies positioned their patrol vehicles along the highway in an attempt to stop the vehicle. As the vehicle approached, tire deflation devices were successfully utilized. The driver of the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway in the area of northbound 7 Highway and Freedom Road. Deputies observed the vehicle crashed in a culvert with the driver still in the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported by air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No civilians or law enforcement personnel were involved in the crash. Formal charges are pending at this time.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash
Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.
KMBC.com
Affidavit: Kansas City man connected to 3 fentanyl deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who authorities say has connections to three fentanyl overdose deaths faces charges in federal court. Tiger Dean Draggoo, 22, was charged late last week in a three-count criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri.
gladstonedispatch.com
Sheriff’s office warns of continuing scams
CLAY COUNTY — Authorities at Clay County Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. “We’ve gotten many reports the last couple of days from residents who have received calls from scammers claiming to be with our office. The scammers say that you will be served with civil papers. The scammer knows your name, address and at least some of your Social Security number,” states a sheriff’s office social media post, adding these personal details can be obtained online. “The scammer doesn’t ask for money initially, but tells you to call another number. Some have reported the scammer gives them a time window of when they’ll show up to ‘serve papers.’”
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
yourfortdodge.com
Inmate Claims Abuse of Power by Webster County Detective Under Investigation
The DCI has been investigating a Webster County Detective since October 2022 and although he has been put on administrative leave, no charges have been filed and additional information has not been disclosed. Webster County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Steck was put on administrative leave in November. When an officer...
kttn.com
Man from Kansas indicted in Missouri for armed bank robbery of Mound City Bank
A man from Kansas was indicted in Missouri by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
