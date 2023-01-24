ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

49ers player arrested after horrific incident

Police arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on Monday on the suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. According to the San Jose Mercury News, “Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and then released after posting bail, according to San Jose police. Police officers were called to Omenihu’s home in the 300 Read more... The post 49ers player arrested after horrific incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Matt Barnes spit on fiancée’s ex during 49ers game after alleged threats, shove

Former NBA journeyman Matt Barnes spit on his fiancée’s ex-husband at the 49ers-Cowboys playoff on Sunday. Video published by TMZ shows Barnes approaching David Patterson Jr. shortly before kickoff, spitting on him and getting in his face. The men were separated. In court documents, Barnes said that Patterson was the aggressor. TMZ further reported that Barnes filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, claiming that Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” Barnes said that the man yelled curse words at him incited the crowd around them “into a frenzy by yelling out my full name repeatedly.” Barnes, 42,...
The Comeback

NFL, Kyle Shanahan comment after 49ers player’s domestic violence incident

The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday after police arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. The league said there is no change to Omenihu’s status as he and the 49ers prepare for the NFC Championship Game. Nick Wagoner, ESPN’s Niners reporter, quoted the statement from the league Read more... The post NFL, Kyle Shanahan comment after 49ers player’s domestic violence incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 49ers Arrest

A San Francisco 49ers defensive player has been arrested on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon on domestic violence charges, per The Mercury News. According to the report, police were called to Omenihu’s home just after 4:30 p.m. local time on ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy