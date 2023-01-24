Read full article on original website
Health system contributes to UWEC science building
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In its push to continue to be a leader in science, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is teaming up with a major health care provider. As it looks to fund the construction of a new science and health sciences building, UWEC said Mayo Clinic Health System is monetarily contributing to the project.
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning. The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire. At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and...
UWEC hopes to get funding for science building in next state budget
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As lawmakers work out the details of Wisconsin’s next budget, those with an area university are hopeful one big project gets funding. For Chancellor James Schmidt creating a new science and health sciences building has been a top priority since he started at UW-Eau Claire.
Program helps students with disabilities gain work experience
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to an internship program, young adults with disabilities are getting connected with career opportunities in the Chippewa Valley. Project SEARCH is working to help students gain real life work experience and independence. “Even though you have a disability, you’re still capable of doing things...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, January 25th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At Hobbs Arena, it’s a battle of two of the nation’s top division-three men’s hockey teams as UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Stevens Point. Plus, every WIAC basketball team is in action for both men’s and women’s teams. Matchups tonight include UW-Eau...
US Crokicurl Championship and Wintertide 2023 is slated for Jan. 28th in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Temperatures may be dropping, but there will be plenty of winter fun and activities in Altoona’s River Prairie on Saturday, January 28th. Back for the third year, the US Crokicurl Championship will feature up to 16, two-player teams. The start time for this year’s competition is TBD as it will depend on the final number of registrants. Those interpreted have until January 26th to sign up. To learn more, click here.
2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to feature over 2,200 entries
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, announced...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
Visit Eau Claire announces grants for Tourism and Cultural Arts organizations
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing $32,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area organizations and events. According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, the Tourism Grant Program is intended to encourage tourism development and promotions through events that will generate overnight stays and/or extended visits.
Fresh Start program helps at-risk youths by teaching them how to build
THE VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is giving at-risk youth a foundation to stand on along with a fresh start by having them build up the community as a way to give back. The name of the program is actually Fresh Start, and is run by...
Eau Claire teens capture 2023 National U18 Curling Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Watching the sport of curling is absolutely fascinating and has grown in popularity. Five years ago, the United States’ Team Schuster captured the gold medal at the Olympics and the win no doubt has sparked more interest. Locally, five young men put themselves on the map winning a national title.
108th Annual Eau What a Night to be held at the Pablo Center Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Pablo Center. The event is scheduled to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 24th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hobbs Arena plays host to a pair of prep hockey games. In girls’ hockey, CFM Sabers and ECA Stars duke it out in a rivalry matchup, while North hosts Menomonie in boys’ hockey. Plus, tons of prep boys’ basketball action in Chippewa Falls,...
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 23rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday featured prep basketball action from Mondovi and Fall Creek as Bo Vollrath was honored for scoring his 1000th point. In prep girl’s basketball action, Cadott continued their standout season vs Mondovi and Memorial took down SPASH. Also, Conner Szmul and Quinne Green wrapped...
OakLeaf Clinics opens behavioral health clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - OakLeaf Clinics is celebrating the opening of its new behavioral health clinic in downtown Eau Claire. Dr. Kevin Hess and his team had been practicing at the Oakleaf Medical Clinic for the past two years, but decided to open a new clinic called The Counseling Room. Located on South Barstow Street, Dr. Hess specializes in behavioral health and alternative methods to medicine and therapy.
Advice for filing your taxes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tax season is here, and as you prepare to file yours, there is something you can do to make the process easier. “The biggest thing that we see with rejected returns is usually personal information being incorrect,” Eva Gray, owner of Grayham Tax and Accounting Services. “So, when people are getting in their W-2′s or getting in those tax documents, making sure their Social Security number is correct.”
Opioid overdoses on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts said the opioid epidemic continues and overdoses are on the rise throughout the state. Public Health Specialist, Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, said that in Eau Claire County opioid misuse is growing and fentanyl may be at the heart of the problem. “We’ve heard an increase...
Harvest of the Month-Winter Squash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ruth Chipps, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for Harvest of the Month-Winter Squash. Roasted Butternut Squash. Recipe: Ruth Chipps, MS, RDN. Ingredients:. 1 Tablespoon olive oil 2 1/2 - 3 pounds butternut squash, cubed (use carrot...
