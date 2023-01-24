EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Temperatures may be dropping, but there will be plenty of winter fun and activities in Altoona’s River Prairie on Saturday, January 28th. Back for the third year, the US Crokicurl Championship will feature up to 16, two-player teams. The start time for this year’s competition is TBD as it will depend on the final number of registrants. Those interpreted have until January 26th to sign up. To learn more, click here.

ALTOONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO