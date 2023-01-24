Read full article on original website
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos
The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Marc Anthony, 54, Marries Model Nadia Ferreira, 23, in Dreamy Miami Wedding: Details
Newlyweds! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married on Saturday, January 28, less than one year after getting engaged. The Latin Grammy winner, 54, and Ferreira, 23, walked down the aisle and said “I do” in an extravagant ceremony at Miami’s Perez Art Museum. The Miss Universe finalist stunned in a long-sleeve ballgown while her […]
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan ‘Exactly What I Needed’
After 10 years of marriage, Channing Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, called it quits. But the 'Magic Mike' actor has found happiness since the split.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’
When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Jennifer Lopez Says “PTSD” Led to Her Last-Minute Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't make the decision to get married in Las Vegas until hours before the ceremony, the singer revealed in a new interview—and their 2003 wedding attempt had a lot to do with it. Lopez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved In With Them: It’s An ‘Emotional Transition’
It’s been six months since Jennifer Lopez, 53, and actor Ben Affleck, 50, got married and she recently told the TODAY show on Jan. 16, that their kids have moved in together. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the pop singer began. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” JLo sat down alongside her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, to promote their upcoming romantic comedy. While chatting, Jlo and Josh both agreed that her hubby is “dreamy” and a “sweetheart.”
Jennifer Lopez says her kids watched her in ‘Selena’ — but they had an unexpected reaction
Jennifer Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, have watched a few of their mom’s movies, including the 1997 film “Selena.”. But as the entertainer revealed in an interview on TODAY, she didn’t prepare them for the plot of the biopic, and that sparked an emotional reaction she found equal parts endearing and amusing.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
