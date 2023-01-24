Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the following video clip. On January 19, 2023, at approximately 7:45pm, the victim, a 33-year-old-female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by the three unknown black males. One of the suspects pulled a knife and took the victim’s key fob then all three suspects fled in the victim’s car.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO