Guest
1d ago
His nose is so big it doesn't fit in the mask. Gonzo should not be hard to find.
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. Police investigate after pair of banks targeted
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart. One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down. Police were called to the TD Bank on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
Meth dealer hit 100+ mph in chase along routes 33 and 22, troopers say
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 case started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.
All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say
A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
Christmas Eve Easton fire where man was found dead ruled an accident
A Christmas Eve house fire in Easton where a 91-year-old man was found dead was an accident, fire officials said. The blaze on one side of the duplex in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue originated in the living room of Joseph A. Franco’s home, Easton Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gruver said.
'54th Street' Gang Robbed Bucks, Montco Gun Shops; 13 Charged
More than a dozen people are charged in connection with a string of brazen break-ins at gun stores across greater Philadelphia, and authorities say dozens of the ill-gotten firearms are still out on the streets. In a joint statement by prosecutors from Montgomery and Bucks counties on Wednesday, Jan. 25,...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery/Carjacking in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the following video clip. On January 19, 2023, at approximately 7:45pm, the victim, a 33-year-old-female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by the three unknown black males. One of the suspects pulled a knife and took the victim’s key fob then all three suspects fled in the victim’s car.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said. Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and...
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say
A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man barricades himself in home, threatens constable, officers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
East Brunswick: Local Man Charged with Multiple Burglaries and Shoplifting
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Richard B. Giehl, 30, of East Brunswick has been charged with 5 motor vehicle burglaries and 2 incidents of shoplifting in the township. The arrest came after Giehl shoplifted at the Route 18 Wal-Mart. During the month of January, the East Brunswick Police Department received several reports of burglaries to motor vehicles. Detective Alex Danese conducted a follow-up investigation and was able to develop a suspect. At approximately 12:44 pm on January 18, Patrolman Sean Clayton responded to Wal-Mart to a report of a shoplifting. During the encounter with Wal-Mart Loss Prevention, Giehl removed his backpack and ran out of...
fox29.com
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
