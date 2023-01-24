Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Red Sox in talks with two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Red Sox are discussing a deal with free-agent catcher Roberto Perez, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com (Twitter link). Boston already added Jorge Alfaro on a minor league deal this winter and also picked up Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins in October (later passing him through outright waivers as well), but the front office is still exploring other potential options behind the dish.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
There have been plenty of notable blunders under Chaim Bloom's regime with the Boston Red Sox. However, one of Bloom's worst trades in his three-season tenure has flown under the radar. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom packaged left-hander Jeffrey Springs, right-hander Chris Mazza and cash to the Tampa Bay...
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly don't sound like they're done making moves. Boston finally added a new middle infielder Tuesday afternoon as it dealt left-handed reliever, Josh Taylor, to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later. With Taylor on the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Aubrey Bruce: Andrew McCutchen loves Pittsburgh and Pirates fans…but what about the team’s owner?
ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Red Sox surprisingly DFA pitcher from 2018 World Series team
The Boston Red Sox are officially closing the book on an era. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports Tuesday that the Red Sox have designated veteran reliever Matt Barnes for assignment. Cotillo describes the decision as “shocking” but notes that the team needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for newly-signed outfielder Adam... The post Red Sox surprisingly DFA pitcher from 2018 World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
MLB
Rays set '23 Minors staffs, with new Triple-A manager
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays announced staffing assignments for their domestic Minor League affiliates on Tuesday, featuring four new managers, a handful of new-look coaching staffs, the return of Jared Sandberg and several other notable additions. With former Triple-A Durham skipper Brady Williams promoted to the big league staff as...
Inside the Clubhouse: 6 winners and losers of MLB offseason
With the major signings and trades already done, it’s time to ask: Who are the MLB offseason’s biggest winners and losers?. Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins. Aaron Judge signed with the New York Yankees. Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after being offered more money in San Diego.
Rays sign LHP Jeffrey Springs to four-year contract extension
The Rays announced that they have signed left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year contract extension. The southpaw will be guaranteed $31M over the course of the deal but there are also incentives and a $15M club option for 2027 with a $750K buyout. If Springs hits all the incentives and Cy Young award escalators and the club picks up the option, he’ll earn $65.75M over five years. The exact details of those incentives and escalators aren’t known. He will earn a salary of $4M this year, $5.25M next year, followed by $10.5M in each of the following two seasons. Springs was set to reach free agency after 2024, so this could allow the Rays to secure him for three additional seasons if they end up triggering that option.
Yardbarker
Mets' Outfielder Starling Marte's Status For Spring Training Not Yet Known
New York Mets' outfielder Starling Marte 's status going into Spring Training remains up in the air. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are unsure whether Marte will still be rehabbing or a full participant when Spring Training begins next month. Additionally, Martino adds that Marte will miss...
Five offensive coordinator options the Tampa Bay Bucs should consider for next season
The Bucs need a new signal caller on the offensive side of the ball.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1