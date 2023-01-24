The Rays announced that they have signed left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year contract extension. The southpaw will be guaranteed $31M over the course of the deal but there are also incentives and a $15M club option for 2027 with a $750K buyout. If Springs hits all the incentives and Cy Young award escalators and the club picks up the option, he’ll earn $65.75M over five years. The exact details of those incentives and escalators aren’t known. He will earn a salary of $4M this year, $5.25M next year, followed by $10.5M in each of the following two seasons. Springs was set to reach free agency after 2024, so this could allow the Rays to secure him for three additional seasons if they end up triggering that option.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO