Dave Matthews returning to Ruoff Music Center for 2 days this Summer

By James Howell Jr.
 2 days ago
NOBLESVILLE — Yet again, the Dave Matthews Band will play two Summer nights at Ruoff Music Center.

Announced Tuesday, DMB will visit Ruoff Music Center on June 30 and July 1 as the band celebrates the release of their 10th album "Walk Around the Moon".

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is already underway. General public tickets are on sale beginning February 17 at 10 a.m.

More show coming to Ruoff Music Center this year:

Shania Twain
Eric Church
Zac Brown Band
Pantera w/ Lamb of God
Hank Williams Jr.
Nickleback
Janet Jackson
Lynyrd Skynyrd

