Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
NBA Analysis Network
Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets
The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Kyle Kuzma fired back at former teammate Spencer Dinwiddie after he said that the Wizards players just play for money and not to win.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Lakers Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks face a situation where making a big splash trade at the NBA trade deadline would be nice, but it isn’t feasible. They owe their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. With a persisting lack of identity,...
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 Ideal Starting Lineups The Lakers Can Create With 1 Trade
Los Angeles Lakers are not yet done in the trade market. They can make another good deal and land an All-Star player before the February trade deadline.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Desmond Bane Told Him The Game Was Over And Just 10 Seconds Later Dennis Schroder Stole The Ball And Lakers Won It
Shannon Sharpe says that Desmond Bane said to his face that the game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers was over before Dennis Schroder stole the ball and won it.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
FanSided
305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0