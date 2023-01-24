Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified
The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
13abc.com
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
wdadradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
hometownstations.com
Second Van Wert man charged in 2022 armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Another Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and theft. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time the suspects, Gilbert and 19-year-old Johnathon Miller, had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it sending the victim to the hospital. Miller also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in February on his charges. Gilbert will be sentenced in March.
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing man
A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Whitney Trautman, 32, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Wood County jail. Police were called to Trautman’s residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street, after an...
Ohio police say they shot and killed a man holding and pointing a shotgun at officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man holding a shotgun after he refused to drop it and pointed the weapon at them outside his house, Toledo police said. The man’s wife called 911 early Wednesday and said he was shooting a gun and that she might have been hit, according to a […]
13abc.com
Family of man shot, killed by TPD recount moments leading up to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New details in a deadly Toledo Police shooting were released Wednesday night as the victim’s family recounted the moments leading up to the shooting to13abc. Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
13abc.com
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Means. The report from the deputy coroner said Means suffered 22 gunshot wounds which included shots to the head, torso, left arm, and both legs. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
13abc.com
TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
Bodycam footage: Toledo police use Taser to save woman with knife held to her throat
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a report of a person stabbed on November 24, 2022. Body camera footage obtained by WTOL 11 shows officers arriving on the scene just after 4 a.m. As shown in the video, two officers approach a woman in a driveway. One asks...
