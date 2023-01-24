Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
MyNorthwest.com
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Auburn woman hospitalized after overnight shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police said she was shot near an Auburn church late Wednesday night. The Auburn Police Department was called just before 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
q13fox.com
2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father
Federal Way police were on the scene of a deadly shooting around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, after a man shot and killed his father. The Federal Way Police Department first tweeted about the shooting after already detaining the shooter, announcing there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police arrived to...
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
Woman Identified After Getting Struck, Killed By Seattle Police Car
The victim was 23 years old.
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
californiaexaminer.net
Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers
The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Edmonds police dog retiring after nabbing 166 suspects during nearly 10 years of service
After nearly 10 years of service, an 11-year-old Edmonds police dog will retire on Thursday. K-9 Hobbs and his partner, Sgt. Jason Robinson, have responded to more than 500 calls, apprehended about 166 suspects, and found 113 pieces of evidence, according to Edmonds police. Hobbs came to the Edmonds Police...
Chronicle
Two Arrested, Stolen Car Recovered Following High-Speed Escape Attempt in Grays Harbor County
Two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape the Aberdeen Police Department following a tip about possible intoxicated driving at a local convenience store. Roger James Spike-Like, 35, of King County, and Kyra Ashley Jane Olson, 25, of Pierce County were arrested Monday afternoon and are currently awaiting formal charges in the Aberdeen city jail.
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Everett business park
EVERETT, Wash, — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a business park in Everett Tuesday morning. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers responded to the 600 block of Riverside Road around 4:30 a.m. after a 911 caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
MyNorthwest
