PM Prep-Segue

By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 2 days ago

BEST PICTURE OSCAR NOMINEES HAD A LOT OF BOX OFFICE SUCCESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - If you add up how much the ten movies nominated for the best picture Oscar have made in the United States, it totals more than $1.5 billion, according to data firm Comscore. That’s the most ever for Oscar-nominated films at the time the nominations came out. A good chunk of those profits came from “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which are both up for best picture. The other nominees are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in),” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.” The Oscars will be given out March 12 in Los Angeles.

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH SNAGS NOMINATION FOR BEST ACTRESS OSCAR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Andrea (AN’-dree-ah) Riseborough is a surprise nominee for best actress at the Oscars, given that hardly anyone saw the movie she was in. Riseborough plays a single mother in West Texas in the indie film “To Leslie.” She benefited from a last-minute campaign by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow who put focus on her work. Another surprise nominee in this category was Ana de Armas for “Blonde,” a Marilyn Monroe film that was poorly received. The other best actress nominees are Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans,” Cate Blanchett for “Tár” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh is the first Asian American nominated in this category. The Oscars will be held March 12 in Los Angeles.

BEST ACTOR NOMINEE AUSTIN BUTLER WOKE UP ON TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Austin Butler was sleeping when his phone started blowing up to inform him he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in “Elvis.” Butler says his publicist threw him on “Good Morning America” and he woke up on the air. His fellow nominees in this category are Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER'-in), Bill Nighy (NYE) for “Living” and Paul Mescal for “Aftersun.” The Oscars will be held March 12 in Los Angeles.

KE HUY QUAN “SCREAMED” AT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR NOMINATION

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Ke Huy Quan of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” says he “screamed so loud” when he learned he was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar. That film also leads the Oscar nominations with eleven, including best picture. Brian Tyree Henry says he'd like to thank the random man in the elevator for hugging him and not freaking out when Henry screamed over his supporting actor nomination for “Causeway,” The other nominees are Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans,” and Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (kee-OH’-gan) for their roles in “Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER'-in).” The Oscars will be held March 12 in Los Angeles.

ANGELA BASSETT IS FIRST MARVEL CHARACTER TO GET OSCAR NOD

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Angela Bassett has done what no other actor in a Marvel Universe film has done: snagged an Oscar nomination. Bassett was nominated for best supporting actress for playing Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Bassett’s reaction to her nomination is, “I’m excited, I’m grateful, I’m nervous.” The other nominees are Hong Chau for “The Whale,” Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in),” and Stephanie Hsu (SHOO) and Jamie Lee Curtis, both for their roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The Oscars will be held March 12 in Los Angeles.

DIANE WARREN UP FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG OSCAR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Diane Warren gets yet another shot at an Oscar. Her song “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like A Woman” is up for best original song. It’s Warren’s 14th nomination for that award. She’s never won in that category, although she got an honorary Oscar last year. Her competition includes “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” co-written by Lady Gaga. “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” -- cowritten by Tems and Rihanna -- is also nominated, as is “This Is A Life,” co-written by David Byrne, from “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The final nominee is “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” The Oscars will be held March 12 in Los Angeles.

JOHN WILLIAMS GETS 53RD OSCAR NOMINATION

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Composer John Williams has extended his streak for the most Oscar nominations by a living person. He was nominated for writing the score to the film “The Fabelmans.” That brings his total to 53. The only person to have more Oscar nominations is Walt Disney, who had 59. Williams has five wins. His competition for best original score are those from the films “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in)” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

NO WOMEN NOMINATED FOR BEST DIRECTOR OSCAR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Steven Spielberg earns his 8th nomination for best director at the Oscars for “The Fabelmans.” While the past two winners of best director were women, this year none were nominated. The others up for best director are Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in),” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Todd Field for “Tár” and Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

OSCAR NOMINATIONS: THE SHUTOUTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “The Woman King” was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, but the Academy Awards did give it any love. It got zero Oscar nominations. Danielle Deadwyler of “Till” was expected to be a best actress nominee, but she was passed over. “Top Gun: Maverick” made a ton of money and is up for best picture, but Tom Cruise did not get an acting nomination. “Babylon” received three production nominations but nothing in the major categories. The blockbuster “RRR” from India was a potential breakthrough nominee for best picture, but it got only one nomination, for best original song for “Naatu Naatu.” Taylor Swift’s song “Carolina” from “Where The Crawdads Sing” was ignored for the best original song category.

STAPLETON, BABYFACE, RALPH WILL PERFORM BEFORE SUPER BOWL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Sheryl Lee Ralph, the star of the TV show “Abbott Elementary,” will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language. Rihanna was previously announced as the halftime performer. The Super Bowl will be Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

TAYLOR SWIFT TICKET SALE IS SUBJECT OF SENATE HEARING

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ticketmaster representatives are before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about how the sale of Taylor Swift tickets in November got into such a mess. Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s “Eras” tour. Ticketmaster has said its site was overwhelmed by both bot attacks and by fans. It says the 3.5 million people who registered for the presale was its largest registration ever. Ticket sales to the general public were canceled because of lack of inventory.

MAYA RUDOLPH WILL STAR IN M&M ADS

NEW YORK (AP) - Maya Rudolph is replacing the talking candies in upcoming commercials for M&Ms that will run during the Super Bowl. M&Ms manufacturer Mars says in a statement it will pause the use of the spokescandies, although it did not say how long. Last year, the green M&M ditched high-heeled boots in favor of sneakers, and the brown M&M had lower heels. Mars says in a statement that “even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing,” which is not what Mars wants because the company is all about bringing people together.

WILLIE NELSON PLANS 90TH BIRTHDAY CONCERT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Willie Nelson is throwing a party for his 90th birthday. He will lead an all-star two-day concert in Los Angeles on April 29-30. Performers include Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks and Kasey Musgraves. Nelson will release a new album called “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love” in March.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE NAMED HASTY PUDDING WOMAN OF THE YEAR

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Jennifer Coolidge has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals woman of the year. Award coordinator Maya Dubin says Coolidge’s “glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding.” Coolidge will be honored with a parade, a roast and a pudding pot on Feb. 4. Bob Odenkirk was named the group’s man of the year and will be honored Feb. 2.

2ND MAN DISAPPEARS NEAR WHERE JULIAN SANDS IS MISSING

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Rescue personnel are now looking for a second missing hiker on the same California mountain where Julian Sands disappeared. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says it’s searching for a 75-year-old Los Angeles man who has been missing since Sunday morning on Mt. Baldy. Rescuers are still looking for Sands, who was reported missing eleven days ago while hiking.

