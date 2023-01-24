Read full article on original website
Bill aims to protect Neb. farmers from nuisance lawsuits
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners...
NDOT announces winners of 2nd 'Name a Snowplow' contest
News Release Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is excited to announce winners of its second “Name a Snowplow” contest! With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.
Questions revived about Neb. lawmaker's place of residence
LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids
LINCOLN, NE – Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
7 ways to enjoy outdoors this winter including Chadron State Park, Wildcat Hills
Don’t let the cold stop you from getting outdoors and having fun this winter. Nebraska state parks offer plenty of space to enjoy a wide range of activities — from sledding and snowboarding to ice skating and wildlife watching. Here are a few ideas to keep you off...
Snow, cold temperatures to move into Panhandle
Here is the latest headline update for the Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory! Advisories have been expanded to include more areas, and extended into Sunday morning. An extension through Sunday into Monday may be warranted with additional snow accumulations expected. Snow showers will begin early this morning across Carbon County and spread eastward throughout the day with additional snow showers moving in from the north into Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Sioux, and Dawes counties. The heaviest snow is forecast to be Saturday. The second image shows the latest updates for snowfall totals across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Refer to the "speedometers" on the left side to see the overall range for snow totals in light blue, the most likely range for snow totals in the darker blue, and the arrow pointing at the official NWS forecast. Note that these snowfall totals are spread across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are currently forecast to be Saturday.For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys#wywx#newx and for road information, dial 511 or go to wyoroad.info (WY) #wyoroad and/or dot.nebraska.gov (NE).
Neb. bill proposes students be part of school advisory groups
LINCOLN — High school students would become more civically engaged if they worked at polling places or helped decide school policy, State Sen. George Dungan said Monday. Dungan, a freshman senator from Lincoln, introduced a bill that would add a student member to the subcommittees that advise local school boards on proper social studies curriculum.
Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
Highway Safety coalition urges Neb. Legislature to keep helmet law
LINCOLN, Neb.-Today, a coalition of organizations announces strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways. LB 91 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without...
Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON, D.C. United States Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) was sworn into office [Jan. 23] on the floor of the Senate and officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. Members of Sen. Ricketts’ family, including his wife, Susanne Shore, and friends watched the swearing-in from the Senate gallery.
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
FBI investigating: Moran campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican's accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter Dec. 8...
