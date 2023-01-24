ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington reports record high Covid concentrations in wastewater data

By Erin Petenko
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlpR7_0kPnN9HI00
The spike in two Burlington wastewater treatment plants could be an early indicator of Covid levels, but the health department said it would have to wait to see if the trend persists. Image via City of Burlington

The city of Burlington reported record high Covid-19 concentrations at two of its three wastewater treatment plants late last week, according to the city’s website .

The data collected on Jan. 17 shows skyrocketing Covid levels at the East Plant and North Plant in Burlington. The Main Plant’s levels remained relatively flat compared to the previous week.

The three plants in Burlington are among more than a dozen facilities in Vermont that test samples of wastewater for concentrations of the Covid virus. Wastewater testing can be an “early population-based signal that COVID levels are rising or declining,” Vermont Department of Health spokesperson Katie Warchut said in an email.

However, she cautioned that “wastewater levels can vary from week to week.” Burlington’s own data bears that out: On Dec. 27, the East Plant reported one of its highest concentrations of Covid, only to drop to its lowest point in months by Jan. 9.

Warchut said sharp increases from week to week are one indicator the department uses to become more confident that an uptick is a “true rise.”

But another indicator — that all sites are increasing simultaneously — does not apply here, she said. The Main Plant in Burlington remained flat, and other wastewater testing sites in the region have not reported an uptick, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC data on wastewater testing has been inconsistently reported and does not identify the precise location of sites, making it hard to compare with state data. The latest CDC report indicates an uptick at some testing sites, but not as dramatic an increase as Burlington reported. Winooski and South Burlington reported a decline in wastewater concentrations in the past week, Warchut said.

The last condition that the health department considers to indicate a rise in Covid levels is whether the concentrations recorded at these sites increase week after week. Updated data from the plants in Burlington should be available later this week, according to Meagan Tuttle, the city’s planning director.

The latest surveillance report from the state health department reported low Covid community levels statewide, based on hospitalizations and Covid case data. But that report was based on data for the week of Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, meaning Burlington’s wastewater results are more recent.

“So far we have not seen evidence of disease increase in our other indicators,” Warchut said. “Since wastewater is an early indicator, we will carefully monitor indicators over the next week.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington reports record high Covid concentrations in wastewater data .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
BOW, NH
WCAX

Region digs out from latest storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fresh blanket of snow fell across the region overnight and into Thursday, leaving upwards of 10 inches in some areas, in addition to the accumulation from two other recent storms. “I love this snowstorm. I’m hoping to get back up on the mountain soon once...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow

WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

State officials explore sale of Burlington office building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration could be considering selling a state-owned building in the heart of downtown Burlington. The proposal, according to BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, is to sell the state office building at 108 Cherry Street, which holds several state agencies including the health department. The state...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police trooper injured following crash

HYDE PARK, Vt. — A Vermont State Trooper received minor injuries after her cruiser was hit by a driver in North Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said Trooper Michelle Archer was in the process of making a U-turn to assist a Lamoille County Sheriff during a traffic stop when a driver, 35-year-old Terry Melton of Johnson, tried to pass her vehicle by crossing the center double line.
HYDE PARK, VT
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February

ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington neighbors to vote on new Net Zero ballot item that would electrify buildings, homes

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington voters will decide on a new proposal to further electrify the city on Town Meeting Day. The proposal would require all new construction to be fully renewable and require new buildings, along with large existing and city buildings, to switch to renewable heating and water systems when replacing older items starting in 2024. Multifamily units would need to make the switch by 2026.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy