Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt football: End zone seating unavailable in 2023 for facilities projects

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Vanderbilt plans to demolish its seating in both end zones at FirstBank Stadium for facility upgrades, and seating in those areas will not be available for the 2023 season, according to a release .

The seating in the north end zone has already been demolished and the video board removed to make way for the construction of a new basketball facility. The release also said that work on the south end zone, which includes the demolition of those seating areas, would begin "soon." The south end zone work will include new locker rooms, an athlete dining hall and premium seating.

In addition, Jess Neely Drive is being permanently closed between 25th Avenue and Natchez Trace to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

According to the release, season-ticket holders in either end zone will be contacted by the ticket office about relocating to other parts of the stadium. The band will also move to a new section of the stadium to allow students to be seated closer to the field.

