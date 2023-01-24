Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappinger Republicans select Cavaccini over Thurston for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Town of Wappinger Republican Committee met on Wednesday night and chose to endorse Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini over fellow Republican and incumbent Town Supervisor Dick Thurston. The results were overwhelming with Cavaccini receiving 29 votes with Thurston collecting only five. One committeeperson declined to vote.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Common Council continues redistricting delays; criticized by commission chairman
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Council, by law, was required to approve new ward maps by December 1, 2022. The maps were required to be submitted to the Dutchess County Board of Elections (BOE) for use in the 2023 elections in November. The council, through a series of inactions and missteps, has failed to meet every deadline associated with the required redistricting using the most recent census data.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone
GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis mayor not seeking reelection
PORT JERVIS – After serving on the Port Jervis City Council for 12 years, two as councilman-at-large and going on 10 years as mayor, Kelly Decker announced Wednesday evening that he will not seek reelection in November. The Democratic mayor made the announcement at the end of his annual...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man indicted for possessing loaded .45 caliber gun
GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted a 39-year-old Newburgh man on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon for illegally possessing a loaded firearm in that city. District Attorney David Hoover said it is alleged that around 10 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Antoine Ford...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Battery storage company to locate at iPark 87 (VIDEO)
TOWN OF ULSTER – Zinc8 Energy Solutions, USA, a long-duration energy storage company, will relocate its $68 million manufacturing and US headquarters in iPark 87 in the Town of Ulster, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday. The company has committed to creating up to 500 jobs. It has a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Local high schools face loss of funding if “Indian” mascots are not replaced
ALBANY – Assemblymen Matt Slater (R,C-Yorktown) and Anil Beephan, Jr. (R,C-East Fishkill) have denounced a ruling by the State Department of Education that requires Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls and Mahopac High School, to change their mascots. Both high schools use an “Indian” as the mascot...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DEC conservation assistance grants awarded to three communities
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced three municipalities will receive conservation technical assistance from the agency’s Hudson River Estuary Program. The Dutchess County towns of Clinton Washington and the Village of Millbrook were selected to work collaboratively with conservation professionals to create natural resources...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
yonkerstimes.com
Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Armed standoff in Poughkeepsie ends peacefully
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The hours-long standoff between an armed man barricaded in his house and members of law enforcement ended peacefully Wednesday at approximately noon. The incident on Pleasant View Road began shortly after 9:00 a.m. when a member of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrived at the residence and attempted to evict the tenant, tentatively identified as Shawn Magliocchino.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston eviction results in armed standoff and arrest
KINGSTON – A man who threatened to shoot himself after an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the man’s Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston is facing felony charges after a brief standoff on Wednesday morning. The incident which resulted in a brief closure of Albany Avenue, began at approximately 11 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man pleads guilty in slashing
GOSHEN – A 52-year-old Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to felony assault in connection with the May 21, 2022 slashing of a man on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh. Under the plea agreement at the time of his plea, Melfred Williams will...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wanted fugitive captured in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 23-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Academy and Montgomery Streets. Twenty-three-year-old Mackenzie Arias was wanted on a warrant for absconding from parole and was also wanted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Arias was also wanted by the City of Newburgh police for a warrant regarding charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
Comments / 0