ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Kait 8

Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police. According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close

ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy