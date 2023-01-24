ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

247Sports

Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer

Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
MANHATTAN, KS
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American

Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
AMES, IA
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
ONAGA, KS
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Governor to speak with victim of Monday’s shooting in Des Moines

Iowa’s governor says she hopes to speak soon with the leader of a Des Moines youth program who’s in serious condition after a shooting at the facility. Des Moines Police have identified the two students who were killed yesterday. In 2017, Governor Reynolds was in an anti-crime video...
DES MOINES, IA
KSNT News

Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance

The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
MANHATTAN, KS
Radio Iowa

Ft. Dodge St. Edmond student charged after alleged gun threat

A 16-year-old Catholic high school student in Fort Dodge has been charged and turned over to juvenile authorities after police say he threatened to use of a gun at the school. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the student who was attending St. Edmond Catholic High School was quickly detained and following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Saint Edmond School property.
FORT DODGE, IA

