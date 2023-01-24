Read full article on original website
#5 Kansas State vs. #12 Iowa State basketball predictions, picks & odds
Tuesday night’s college basketball schedule features the Kansas State vs Iowa State basketball Top 25 matchup. It sets up to be a tightly-contested Big 12 battle between two teams with conference title aspirations. Iowa State is a 5-point favorite at home with an over/under of 134 at the time of ...
Why Jerome Tang was surprisingly upbeat following Kansas State’s loss at Iowa State
Jerome Tang wasn’t disappointed about Kansas State’s narrow loss against Iowa State on Tuesday night. Here’s why
247Sports
Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer
Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's 80-76 loss at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Cam Carter, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell said after the Wildcats' 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Opening statement... First of all, I say this after wins and I want to make sure I do...
KVOE
Oklahoma State football names two coaches with Emporia ties defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator
Two coaches with ties to Emporia have been named Defensive and co-defensive coordinators at Oklahoma State by Head Coach Mike Gundy. Brian Nardo a former coach at Emporia State was named the defensive coordinator and Emporia native Joe Bob Clements has been named Co-Defensive coordinator. Nardo spent last season at...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American
Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
WIBW
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Radio Iowa
Governor to speak with victim of Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Iowa’s governor says she hopes to speak soon with the leader of a Des Moines youth program who’s in serious condition after a shooting at the facility. Des Moines Police have identified the two students who were killed yesterday. In 2017, Governor Reynolds was in an anti-crime video...
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
Radio Iowa
Ft. Dodge St. Edmond student charged after alleged gun threat
A 16-year-old Catholic high school student in Fort Dodge has been charged and turned over to juvenile authorities after police say he threatened to use of a gun at the school. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the student who was attending St. Edmond Catholic High School was quickly detained and following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Saint Edmond School property.
