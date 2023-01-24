Read full article on original website
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Pennsylvania hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
A Somerset County, Pennsylvania, hunter had a surprise find when he walked up to his deer in rifle season and discovered its antlers still had velvet.
Houston Chronicle
Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera
Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans
On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
Good News Network
Incredible Drone Video of a Moose Shedding Its Antlers – WATCH
Derek Burgoyne puts the phenomenon at 1 in a million. He accidentally found a bull moose with his drone and clicked record 16 seconds before the great beast, shaking the loose snow from its body, shed its antlers on the spot. “Never in my wildest dreams would ever imagine catching...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 9 Blue Birds in Missouri
Besides Midwest barbecue and the agricultural industry, Missouri is known for its gorgeous state parks and assorted ecoregions: upland prairies, lowland plains, and part of the Ozark plateau. And the state has more than 350 lakes, rivers, streams, and tributaries, all perfect for supporting wildlife, especially birds. Discover nine blue birds in Missouri and find out where they live, what they eat, how they sound, and what they look like.
Washington Examiner
Avian flu is crushing farmers
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — The public's pocketbooks have been hit hard by the skyrocketing cost of eggs in the last few months. Prices have doubled and, in some places, tripled over what they cost a year ago — if you can even find them in your local grocery store.
WATCH This Bobcat Execute a Perfect Attack On… A Turkey Decoy
We all know disappointment, but somehow this poor bobcat attacking a turkey decoy feels even worse than disappointment. Most of us humans can’t even begin to imagine this struggle anymore. Food is just about the easiest thing to come by, which is startling when you think how long this was not the case for our species. Like all other wildlife, homo sapiens (that’s us) had to hunt and gather what we ate for millennia. Also like all other wildlife, this hunting and gathering was largely unsuccessful.
owlcation.com
The Loss of Functionally Extinct Animals Will Be a Great Loss to Our Ecosystem
Functionally extinct animals have unique ecological roles and can affect the balance of entire ecosystems. Their loss is important for a number of reasons. For example, the loss of pollinators such as bees and butterflies can significantly impact the plants that rely on them for reproduction. Cultural, Spiritual, Medicinal Values.
cryptonewsbtc.org
California puts DMV on the blockchain
Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
a-z-animals.com
Not Just Owls, Discover 7 Other Types of Night Birds
The hoot of an owl in the dead of night is a common sound around the world. Owls are often synonymous with nighttime and sleepiness, but several other bird species add to the sounds and shadows of night. Discover seven other types of night birds besides owls and learn about their habitats and behaviors, including those that sing and fly under the cover of darkness.
A Hiker's Path: A cold, clear day at Maines Pond in the Hoosier National Forest
The weather was was rather chilly when I hiked this past week in a small, remote place in the Hoosier National Forest. I was feeling a bit adventurous, and I had only visited this spot in this beautiful forest once before. The Hoosier National Forest has 202,814 acres of land...
Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Michigan. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Geese Go in the Winter?
No doubt at some point in your life, you’ve seen a gaggle of geese flying overhead in their distinctive “v-shaped” formation. Perhaps they were migrating south for the winter, or north in the spring. But do you know why they migrate, why they fly in a “v,” where they come from, and where they go? It’s an interesting story. Let’s dive in!
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Cardinal Birds With Pictures
Cardinals are medium to large songbirds with stout features and thick bills. They are popular for their bright red, blue, and yellow breeding plumage; many are tree-dwelling. However, defining what a cardinal is can be difficult. Birds in the Cardinalidae family consist of cardinals, tanagers, grosbeaks, chats, seed-eaters, and buntings. And some cardinal birds are not in the Cardinalidae family. This article will cover birds with the word “cardinal” in their name. Discover nine types of cardinal birds and learn about their habitats, distinguishing characteristics, diets, and nests.
newyorkalmanack.com
Carolina Wrens Move North
I saw a new bird at my feeder last winter. In mid-December, a small, reddish-brown bird with an upturned tail, a white eyebrow-stripe, and a long, slender, downcurved bill was on the deck below our feeder. Looking at its cocked tail, I suspected it was a type of wren – a Carolina wren, I discovered upon checking my field guide. I had heard the rich, whistled song of this wren in my neighborhood for the first time the previous summer, but this was the first time I’d seen one.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a ‘Small but Mighty’ Terrapin Fearlessly Expel Lions From Its Home
Watch a ‘Small but Mighty’ Terrapin Fearlessly Expel Lions From Its Home. You don’t have to be big to be mighty! On the face of it, this looks like amusing and unique footage of a plucky terrapin scaring off a male and female lion from a watering hole. The size difference is huge and the looks on the lions’ faces are hilarious. They just cannot work out what is going on! They carry on drinking, however, until they have had their fill of water. The terrapin does not give up either! It keeps pestering them until they move and is lucky not to get swallowed at one point! So, what is going on here? A quick glance at the video notes reveals all.
owlcation.com
Parasites, Slowly Disappearing, Are Important to the Ecosystem for Many Reasons
Parasites, believe it or not, play an important role in maintaining the balance and diversity of ecosystems. There is a mounting loss of parasites globally, though it is difficult to determine an exact rate of decline, as the data on parasite populations is limited and often not well-documented. It is clear, however, that some parasite populations are declining due to human activities such as habitat destruction, pollution and over-exploitation of host species.
