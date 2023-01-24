ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans

Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
An Estimated 15,000+ People Have a Recently-Discovered ‘Mystery Illness’

Thousands of people over the age of 50 may have a recently-discovered condition called VEXAS syndrome that’s characterized by symptoms like extreme fatigue, episodes of fever, and abnormal inflammation, according to a new study published in JAMA, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The rare autoinflammatory disease has a high mortality rate; up to half of people diagnosed with it die within five years of its identification, and, so far, it affects more men than women.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Man rushed to hospital with insect bite given devastating diagnosis

A man who was rushed to hospital with an ear infection has been told he has just months to live after his illness turned out to be a terminal brain tumour.Dave Whitford, 49, first realised something was not right when he became dizzy and started vomiting while sitting in his garden.The next day he was rushed to hospital where doctors told him he was suffering from an inner ear infection that had been caused by an insect bite.Because Dave was still feeling sick and struggling to balance, doctors performed a scan on his head, which revealed a small growth on...
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug

Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face Medications intended for type 2 diabetes and clinical obesity — like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — are trending on social media as drugs for quick weight loss. However, some have reported the drugs cause an aged appearance, a side effect that is dubbed "Ozempic face." One of those people is Jennifer Berger, who told The New York Times that she used Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to lose weight following her...
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.

