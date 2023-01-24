After student found with loaded gun at school, Grand Rapids leaders want to hear parents’ concerns

Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
WOOD
Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids
Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
WOOD
Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street ID’d
Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street …. GR nonprofits help students with disabilities create …. Some students with cognitive disabilities got a chance to flex their creative muscles by shooting their own movies. (Jan. 26, 2023) Valentine’s 5K Dash coming to Kentwood. ‘Thank you’: Theo &...
Orchard View school district responds to child hit by car on the way to school
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Orchard View School District is addressing an accident involving a student that happened near the school Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent home to parents, a 7th-grade student was accidentally hit by a car while attempting to cross Sheridan Drive while on their way to school.
Person found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids identified as 16-year-old
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A person found shot to death near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital has been identified as a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids. East Grand Rapids police on Thursday, Jan. 26 identified the person as Cahari Maurice Walton. Police said he was a former Ottawa Hills High School...
WOOD
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
A shots fired call followed by a man found dead in the street just 3 miles away. Are the two connected? (Jan. 25, 2023) EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired …. A shots fired call followed by a man found dead in the street just 3 miles away. Are the two connected? (Jan. 25, 2023)
Student hit by vehicle near Orchard View Middle School
An Orchard View middle schooler was hit while crossing the road before school Wednesday morning, school officials say.
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton, said police. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Walton's former football coach Jawaun Kenney. "Just...
Sister condemns brother for killing their parents
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for stabbing his parents, a combined 79 times, to death inside the couple’s home. Gregory Michael Scholtens must serve a minimum 27 years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette R. Smedley ordered Thursday morning, Jan. 26, at sentencing.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Police: One shot in ankle in Kalamazoo
A person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo Thursday.
Kent Co. deputies work to ID December armed robbery suspect
Deputies are asking the public for help to identify a man they say was involved in an armed robbery near Grand Rapids late last year.
Prosecutor asks judge not to dismiss murder charge against officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is asking a judge not to dismiss a murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, court records show. Prosecutor Chris Becker is asking Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore to deny...
WWMTCw
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
West Michigan school bus struck by vehicle in afternoon crash
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A SUV allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon. A 49-year-old woman, who was driving the SUV, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated when the crash occurred Jan. 24. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 4:20 p.m....
Traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Muskegon
At around 6:00 p.m., Troopers were assisting the West Michigan Enforcement Team in a drug investigation. During the investigation, troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop.
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools hires first Safety and Security Director
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) has announced that it has created and filled a new security position for the district. The school district says that they have selected Trent Carithers for the new Safety and Security Director position. GHAPS says they created the new...
iheart.com
District: Wayland teacher killed in crash
WAYLAND (WOOD-AM) - District officials and students are mourning the death of a Wayland Union Schools teacher, who died following a car crash this month. Katrina Brown's death was announced by the district yesterday. She recently worked as a reading coach for multiple schools in the district.
Comments / 5