I spent a month traveling across Southeast Asia last year. Here are my top 7 tips for anyone booking rentals, from Airbnbs to 5-star hotels.
I spent more than 30 nights staying in rentals last year across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Korea.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away
CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return.
TravelPulse
Cunard Announces New Rocky Mountaineer Experiences on Alaska Sailings
Travelers booking luxury cruise adventures with Cunard can now add a Rocky Mountaineer train ride when they sail on select itineraries through Alaska on Queen Elizabeth this summer. Cruise passengers can extend their Alaska voyage with either a four-night pre-voyage train experience or a three-night post-voyage package, depending on the...
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
travelawaits.com
3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation
During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight
You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
Where do travelers want to go in 2023? Study says Miami Beach, Key West — and Cuba?
Cuba is the top trending travel destination in the world, Tripadvisor reports.
Mom Recounts Her Story of Being Robbed on Vacation in Cancun
It might be wise to avoid Mexico for the time being.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Cruise Blog Shares Brand New Changes Coming to Carnival Cruise Lines
Could these change affect your upcoming cruise plans?
TravelPulse
Intrepid Travel Adds 80 Experiences for 2023
Intrepid Travel has launched over 80 new experiences for travelers in 2023 featuring new locations, more ethical wildlife adventures and activities supporting Indigenous communities and female-run businesses. “After one of our most successful years in over 30 years of business, we are very excited to share the thoughtfully designed itineraries...
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
MindBodyGreen
Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More
Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
‘Entitled’ Woman Blasted After Expecting Boyfriend to Buy Her Plane Ticket for European Vacation
Reddit has sided with a man who refused to pay for his new girlfriend's last-minute flight to Europe — a trip the man began planning months before he and the woman even started dating. "I booked a 2-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging....
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
Excitement for beach businesses as Thailand braces for Chinese deluge
PHUKET, Thailand, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Entrepreneurs on Thailand's holiday island of Phuket are bracing enthusiastically for the long-awaited return of Chinese tourists, hoping China's reopening and dismantling of its strict COVID-19 curbs can boost their flagging businesses.
