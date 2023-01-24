ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TravelPulse

Cunard Announces New Rocky Mountaineer Experiences on Alaska Sailings

Travelers booking luxury cruise adventures with Cunard can now add a Rocky Mountaineer train ride when they sail on select itineraries through Alaska on Queen Elizabeth this summer. Cruise passengers can extend their Alaska voyage with either a four-night pre-voyage train experience or a three-night post-voyage package, depending on the...
ALASKA STATE
cruisefever.net

Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines

Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
travelawaits.com

3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation

During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
Simplemost

Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight

You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
TravelPulse

Intrepid Travel Adds 80 Experiences for 2023

Intrepid Travel has launched over 80 new experiences for travelers in 2023 featuring new locations, more ethical wildlife adventures and activities supporting Indigenous communities and female-run businesses. “After one of our most successful years in over 30 years of business, we are very excited to share the thoughtfully designed itineraries...
Robb Report

From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories

New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
MindBodyGreen

Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More

Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...

